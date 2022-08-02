The “Katena Cup ~Family Relationship Strongest Showdown~” will be held!

“Kateene Cup ~Family Bonds Strongest Decorative Battle~” in which the strongest parents and children are selected from a maximum of 540 pairs (1,080 people) This competition will be divided into two parts, “preliminary” and “final stage”. From September 10 (Sat) to September 18 (Sun), 2022,Qualifying matches will be divided into up to 12 groups of 45 groups x 3 groups per day for 4 days, with the top 10 in each group. A total of 120 groups) advance to the finals. In the final stage on Sunday, September 25, 2022, the semi-finals will be divided into 3 groups, and the top 15 in each group (45 groups in total) will go to the finals to determine the strongest parent-child!

The final stage on September 25, 2022 (Sunday) will be hosted by Shuhei, an esports commentator of ODYSSEY Co., Ltd. Yamato （ @YamatoColors ) as MC and commentator, and as a guest, he is a professional FORTNITE gamer affiliated with GameWith Co., Ltd. Nephrite ( @ Nephrite2) from Commufa eSports Stadium Nagoya! More guests are planned!

In addition, on the day of the event, 40 pairs (80 people) of parents and children will be invited to Commufa eSports Stadium Nagoya as a venue to watch!After watching the game, there will be timeTake a group photo with special guests,join us! The final phase will also be streamed online through the Chubu Electric Miraise YouTube channel.

Competition prizes

As a prize for this competition, the winner will receiveworth 30,000 yenof gift cards, the runner-up will receiveworth 20,000 yengift card, the third place will receiveworth 10,000 yenofgift card! Some of the products listed include A-4 or higher, so let’s win the game and spend some luxurious time with your family!

In addition, the Katene Award will be awarded to the parent-child combination with the most effective energy-saving measures based on the “energy-saving measures at home” collected during the competition, leaving a deep impression on the parent-child relationship,You can choose a seafood gourmet gift card worth 5,000 yenas a present! Don’t miss out on digital gifts, you can choose your favorite from a variety of seafood delicacies, such as seasonal seafood, dried fish, gourmet and hot pot packages!

Now accepting registrations!

“Katena Cup ~Family Strongest Showdown~ “Accepting registrations! Registration deadline is Until Friday, August 19, 2022 !Participation fee isfreeof! We are looking for up to 540 pairs (1,080 people) of parents and children! When the number of applicants is large, the number of participants will be determined by drawing lots. Eligibility is as follows.

Involvement of parents and children

Children must be in the first grade of elementary school to the third grade of junior high school

Agree to the game rulebook

First-time parents and kids are also very popular, so why not get involved in creating memories for parents and kids! For more details on the content of the competition and how to participate, please check the competition page of “Caitlin Cup ~Family Strongest Showdown~”!