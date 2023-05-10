Deciding in an emergency: What you need to know about the new right of emergency representation

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

Recently, married couples have been able to decide for their partner in the event of a serious illness – even without a power of attorney. The Current issue of the pharmacy magazine “Seniors Ratgeber” clarifies the most important questions about the new Notvertretungsrecht:

So many want to know what the spouse is actually allowed to decide. In addition, the pharmacy magazine: The spouse may have both the medical treatments decide as well about any necessary short-term measures involving deprivation of liberty, such as a bed rail. He is allowed to treatment contracts conclude, for example with a hospital, nursing home or nursing service.

However, he may not decide arbitrarily, but always in terms of the patient. In other words, the way the patient would most likely have wanted it. Is there a living willthe spouse must take these into account as much as possible.

Is there a Power of Attorney, this always takes precedence. If, for example, the daughter is named as the authorized representative, only she can decide.

The right of emergency representation applies to maximum six months. If the patient is still unable to make a decision after this, a guardianship court must appoint a legal guardian.

If you do not want your spouse to decide in an emergency, you can either other trusted person name in a power of attorney or contradiction appeal against the statutory right of emergency representation and have this registered with the central pension register. In this case, a court decides who becomes the legal guardian.

This report is only free for publication if the source is cited. The pharmacy magazine “Senioren Ratgeber” 5/2023 is currently available in most pharmacies. There is much more interesting health news at www.senioren-ratgeber.de and on Facebook.

Original content from: Wort & Bild Verlagsgruppe – health reports, transmitted by news aktuell