Decò Italia Scarl – Italian spinach with frozen dressing and mozzarella

Decò Italia Scarl – Italian spinach with frozen dressing and mozzarella

Brand name: Decò Italia Scarl

Name: Italian spinach with frozen dressing and mozzarella

Reason for reporting: Other reason for revocation

Publication date: February 13, 2023

Documentation

  • Recall model Decò Italia Scarl – Italian spinach with frozen dressing and mozzarella

    13-02-2023 – PDF

    (369.9 Kb)

