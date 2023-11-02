Decorate your balcony for Christmas: Simple, beautiful & cozy

What does the perfect Christmas decoration for the balcony look like? Well, the variations are so numerous and the tastes so different that there is no strict answer. But you can use examples of beautifully designed balconies to imitate them or get inspiration for your own variations. So how could you decorate a balcony for Christmas, for example?

At first glance there is usually a lack of space, but in reality even this small area offers plenty of potential to create the perfect Christmas atmosphere outside. Make clever use of whatever space you have, but also avoid overdoing it and cluttering everything up.

Decorate your balcony for Christmas despite a lack of space? No problem!

Foto: yakonstant/Shutterstock

How do I decorate my balcony for Christmas? Table and seating area, walls, railings, floor, window and balcony door and not forgetting the ceiling for hanging Christmas decorations: As you can see, there is no shortage of options. However, if you lack imagination, here are a few ideas that will hopefully inspire you to come up with other ideas for decorating your balcony for Christmas:

The railing for plants and more

Photo: Anastasiia Mikhailova/Shutterstock

The first thing that comes to mind is probably a Christmas balcony planting for the flower boxes and yes, that is actually a wonderful idea. There are some plants that don’t mind the cold and that you can use for this purpose. But in addition to this, you can also add a few Christmas plugs or lights (e.g. fairy lights) among the balcony plants or decorate the rest of the railing with Christmas garlands, wreaths or funny characters (e.g. Santa Claus climbing up the railing). .

Foto: Kristina Bessolova/Shutterstock

Christmas garlands made of fir green and often with lights are not only popular, they are also part of it. If fir green is too traditional and boring for you, you can vary it with other evergreen branches or choose eucalyptus for a more modern look or balls in unusual colors.

The seating area must appear cozy and inviting in winter

Photo: Daniela Baumann/Shutterstock

Cuddly blankets and pillows simply belong on the chair, sofa or bench. Then you can even spend a mild winter day outside and cover yourself up if necessary. A tablecloth or table runner with a Christmas design can also be added and how about some decorations for the table? Place candles/lanterns and Christmas figures on a tray, spread out a little pine greenery, Christmas balls and pine cones and why not one or two gingerbread houses or men.

Photo: Racool_studio/freepik

Use the floor for larger Christmas decorations

Photo: freepic.diller/freepik

Lanterns, potted plants or fir greenery in a Christmas pot or basket and even a smaller Christmas tree: an empty corner or the space next to the seating area are ideal for such elements. The main thing is that they don’t get in the way.

You can also place a shelf and decorate it with decorations. Or how about a tree stump, a wooden box or something similar as a side table on which you can also place some Christmas decorations. Feel free to be creative when decorating your balcony for Christmas.

Decorate the balcony for Christmas on the walls and ceiling

Foto: awesomecontent/freepik

Bare walls and windows provide the perfect background for beautiful Christmas and winter decorations for the balcony. Vertical garlands or light chain curtains, for example, are really suitable alongside wreaths and have a huge influence on the atmosphere. How about creating a Christmas tree on the wall? This works wonderfully with driftwood or other sticks and is quick to make with yarn and small balls.

Photo: v.ivash/freepik

You can also use decorations hanging freely from the ceiling. Glass pendants in which tea lights can be placed make the balcony look much more romantic and also provide pleasant lighting when it gets dark so early. Or how about a heart like that? It can be bought as a blank and then designed individually and suitable for Christmas with ribbons etc. You can find more ideas for homemade outdoor Christmas decorations here.

Foto: DreamerAchieverNoraTarvus/Shutterstock

Remember that it can get windy in winter and attach hanging Christmas decorations to balconies so that they can be removed quickly and easily or are protected from the wind.

Windows and doors can also be designed

Foto: Dasha Petrenko/Shutterstock

If you would like to decorate the balcony windows for Christmas, you can of course also use the window sill. It doesn’t always have to be flower boxes. You can also put everything you would use in the seating area there: from lanterns to Christmas figures and decorative cushions.

Photo: Jean Faucett/Shutterstock

Even after Christmas it remains wintry. You can read here how you can decorate.

Share this: Facebook

X

