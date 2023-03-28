Pussy willows are a popular decoration in springtime, but especially at Easter. If you want to save yourself the expensive shrubs from the specialist trade, you will also find the plant in the wild. Conservationists, however, warn against cutting off the pussy willows idiosyncratically. It not only threatens a high fine, but also has fatal consequences for the environment.

With their fluffy willow blossoms and their silver shimmer, the willow catkins, also known as willow or catkins, inspire every year anew. Especially at Easter and spring, the plant is a particularly popular decorative bouquet that can be found almost everywhere.

You can buy the willow (Salix caprea), for example, in the flower trade or in the hardware store. But the willow plant can also be found in the wild. Anyone who now thinks they can save the purchase price and cut off the catkins themselves on the next walk should be careful. Because the pussy willows are in Germany under conservation and contribute an important part to our ecosystem.

Why You Shouldn’t Buy Pussy Willows

The catkins are among the first flowers in spring and are one of the most important food sources for honey bees, wild bees and other insects. Provided the conditions are good, they can collect most of the annual amount of pollen from the pussy willows during this time.

However: Only if the bees find enough pastures will the bee colony develop well up until the fruit tree blossoms. Thus, the availability of the willow has a direct impact on the fruit yield and is therefore under nature protection.

Anyone who cuts off the willow willow anyway will have to expect a very high fine. According to Section 39 of the Federal Nature Conservation Act (BNatSchG), no trees, hedges or bushes may be cut down in Germany from March 1st to September 30th:

“5) It is forbidden[…] 2. Trees that are outside the forest, short-rotation plantations or horticultural areas, hedges, living fences, bushes and other woody plants cut down, planted or removed in the period from March 1st to September 30th;”

The particularly protected species include almost all native bird species, such as bats, kingfishers and petrels.

A fine of 50,000 euros is imposed for violations.

However there is exceptions : In small quantities for private use, for example for a bouquet, you may cut off the branches of wild plants. According to (BNatSchG) § 39, paragraph 3 applies:

“Deviating from paragraph 1 number 2, everyone may bring wild flowers, grasses, ferns, mosses, lichens, fruits, mushrooms, tea and medicinal herbs as well as branches of wild plants from nature to places that are not subject to a ban on entry, in small quantities for the carefully take personal needs and appropriate them.”