Decreasing heat but still red dot in 19 cities today and tomorrow – Healthcare

It’s still red dot hot today and tomorrow for 19 cities. This is what we read in the bulletin on heat waves from the Ministry of Health which takes into consideration 27 Italian cities. To suffer the effect of very high temperatures for several consecutive days, often associated with high levels of humidity, strong solar radiation and lack of ventilation Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia breaking latest news, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo. The only orange city today is Genoa (maximum level of risk only for the most fragile population such as the elderly, children and those with chronic diseases).





The situation is only improving in the north. Today yellow dot (pre-alert status) for Bolzano, Brescia, Milan, Turin, Trieste, Venice and Verona which will finally return to normal tomorrow and the day after tomorrow (green dot, no risk).





The climate in Genoa is also improving, which tomorrow and the day after will earn the yellow dot, together with Bologna which will go from red to yellow on Saturday.



