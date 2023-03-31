Increase and strengthen the number of health personnel, especially in emergency/urgency services; stem the phenomenon of so-called ‘coin doctors’; make work in emergency departments more attractive; allow nurses to carry out free-lance activities when fully operational. These are just some of the objectives of the substantial package of health measures proposed by Minister Orazio Schillaci and contained in the ‘Energy Decree Law’ approved on 28 March by the Council of Ministers and in force since 31 March 2023.

“After years of abandonment and cuts, these are the first steps of a comprehensive reform for our health care which aims to put the National Health Service and the operators who work there back at the center – declares Minister Schillaci -. The Government confirms the utmost attention to health; we are working to make the NHS more attractive, not only as an economic reward, but also with better organization”.

health measures



Payback

Fund to support the Regions to limit the impact of the payback rule on medical device supplier companies. Companies that have not initiated litigation or that waive the same pay the Regions, by 30 June 2023, the remaining portion with respect to that already determined.

VAT on medical device paybacks

The companies supplying medical devices can deduct the determined VAT, separating it from the amount of the payments made

Coin-operated doctors and cooperatives

Companies and bodies of the National Health Service can outsource only once and without extension for the assignment of medical and nursing services. This can only take place in case of effective necessity and urgency and after having previously verified the impossibility of using the personnel already in service, of hiring the suitable ones usefully placed in the rankings and of carrying out the recruitment procedures.

Furthermore, assignment can only concern first aid and first aid points and cannot last more than twelve months; the choice must fall on economic operators who make use of medical and nursing personnel in possession of the prescribed requisites of professionalism and who comply with the provisions on working hours.

Healthcare personnel who have voluntarily interrupted their employment relationship with a public healthcare facility to perform their activities under an outsourcing regime cannot subsequently request the re-establishment of the employment relationship with the National Health Service.

Increase in the hourly rate of additional services in emergency-urgency services

For the year 2023, the companies and bodies of the National Health Service can resort to additional services whose hourly rate can be increased up to 100 euros gross.

Advance first aid allowance

The specific allowance for those who work in the emergency room scheduled for January 1, 2024 has been brought forward to 1 June 2023.

Measures for emergency services personnel

The goal is to ensure continuity in the provision of essential levels of assistance, addressing the shortage of professionals in emergency-urgency services by expanding the number of professionals who can access the service and bankruptcy procedures aimed at stabilization.

anyone who has accrued, between 1 January 2013 and 30 June 2023, at least three years of service, even non-continuous, in the emergency-urgency services is eligible to participate in competitions for access to health management in the sector, even if without the relevant specialization diploma;

until 31 December 2025, on an experimental basis, trainees can take up, on a voluntary basis and outside the hours dedicated to training, freelance assignments, including coordinated and continuous collaboration, at the hospital emergency services of the national health service, for a maximum of 8 hours per week. An hourly fee is paid for these activities, which integrates the remuneration envisaged for the specialist training, equal to 40 euros gross, inclusive of all tax and social security charges and any other charges that may be expected to be borne by the company or entity that has conferred the assignment.

until 31 December 2025, employees and contracted personnel operating in the emergency-urgency services who meet the requirements for early retirement can request the transformation of their employment relationship from full-time commitment to reduced or partial-time commitment

Health care professions

The exclusivity obligation for nursing staff and midwives is abolished.

Residents

The Companies and Bodies of the National Health Service, as well as the accredited private health structures belonging to the training network, can employ with a fixed-term employment contract, with a part-time schedule, those who, starting from the third year of the specialist training course (doctors, veterinary surgeons, dentists, biologists, chemists, pharmacists, physicists and psychologists), duly registered, are usefully placed in the separate ranking following the bankruptcy procedures for access to management of the health role in the specific discipline banned. The limit to 31 December 2025 is eliminated and there is no deadline.

Health professions with qualification obtained abroad

Until 31 December 2025, the recognition by way of derogation of professional healthcare qualifications obtained abroad is permitted and professionals can temporarily practice in public or private or accredited private healthcare or socio-medical facilities.

Violence against health and social care workers

SI strengthens the penal regulatory system designed to protect health, social-health and auxiliary personnel, providing for the prosecution of the office and the increase in imprisonment even in the case of minor or very serious injuries – from 2 to 5 years – for those who attack healthcare professionals.

Consultation