It will be the Regions that will have to identify which path and possibly some other assignment to assign to the “no vax” doctors who, with a specific government decree, can return to work after the suspension – without salary – following the verification of the lack of vaccination obligation during the emergency Covid.

There are about a dozen units for the entire USL Umbria 2 – among these, a dozen nurses and Oss and two general practitioners, one in service in Narn – and about thirty employees of the Santa Maria di Terni.

The executive’s decision is creating various fractures at national level: some Regions, such as Puglia, do not intend to follow up on the provision and therefore the path of re-entry into the ward seems to be complex.

Even in Umbria, the controversy is not long in coming. On the one hand, the regional councilor of the League, Valerio Mancini, who asks for a “full implementation” of the decree and on the other, his colleague Andrea Fora (Civic Pact) who notes how in this way 99% of doctors who are “humiliated” are it is instead vaccinated.

“The regional councilor for health, Luca Coletto, guarantees full and complete implementation and homogeneous implementation throughout the territory and in all regional structures of the decree that finally puts an end to pandemic limitations in the health sector” . The regional councilor of the Lega and president of the Second Commission Valerio Mancini asks, announcing a question on the matter.

“The recent decree no.162 / 2022 provides, among other measures – explains Mancini – the advance of the forfeiture of the vaccination obligation for medical and health personnel, effectively eliminating the questionable ‘green pass system’ even in hospitals, in health facilities and in the rsa. A further directive of recent days clarifies that in these places, to protect the health of the frail and sick, it will still be necessary to continue wearing a mask “.

“In light of these important national innovations – continues the majority councilor – it appears necessary to receive reassurances from the regional council about the full implementation of the ministerial provisions, the return to service of the staff suspended because they have not been vaccinated and the restoration of freedom of access for visitors, family members and caregivers who provide assistance to hospitalized patients or elderly people hospitalized in the RSA. With the dark and obtuse period of the green pass and the related humiliating restrictions behind us, the time has come to look ahead and the Umbria Region must be ready to reopen those doors left closed for too long, while safeguarding, through the masks, the ‘safety and health of the hospitalized’.

Valerio Mancini concludes by expressing the wish to receive “rapid and complete information from Councilor Coletto about the immediate and uniform implementation of the provisions of the Decree, in order to guarantee Umbrians a restoration of normal conditions of access and life, even in health sector “.

“I consider the government’s decision to reintegrate no vax doctors into service to be serious. At least the Region places them in roles compatible with their choice ”. This is what the regional councilor Andrea Fora (Civic Pact) declares, announcing the presentation of another question on the matter.

“One can only observe with great concern – explains Fora – the choice to anticipate the reintegration of doctors and other unvaccinated health professionals, the amnesty on the fines of no vaxes and the different sensitivity on the importance of vaccines that seems to animate first moves of this government “.

“This morning – continues Fora – Minister Schillaci clarified that it will be up to the Regions and the health directorates to identify the roles and functions of these doctors. I believe that the Regions, which in these hours are adopting ordinances against this act of the Government, are going in the right direction. It is very serious that in order to gain the consent of 0.7% of doctors, those no vax, and show discontinuity on vaccines with respect to previous governments, not only the future credibility of vaccination campaigns with anti-scientific positions is jeopardized, but humiliates the 99% of doctors who following science and conscience got vaccinated ”.

“The Umbria Region – concludes Fora – should adopt the same behavior as the other regions against the Government measure or in the alternative, following the indications of Minister Schillaci, have the health directorates identify, for no vax doctors, functions compatible with their unscientific conduct “.