Orazio Schillaci, Minister of Health, announces and defends the decriminalization of medical errors, with the exception of fraud. He does it, he says, to limit the so-called defensive medicine: many tests are prescribed because in the event of a complaint one can demonstrate that he has done everything possible. “From the data we have, most of the lawsuits against doctors end in stalemate, in acquittal. This is why the crime must be decriminalized”, he specifies.

“Defensive medicine is bad – continues Schillaci al
Messenger -. It leads doctors to prescribe too many tests, floods structures, increases waiting lists. And I say this as a doctor: it also confuses the treating doctor who has to draw conclusions from many, too many tests. We need to prescribe to each only the tests that the patient really needs”.

And, to the objection that those who are rich and can afford to pay for more opportunities to resort to additional services, he replies: “Nobody should do one more exam than necessary. It would still be a mistake. I would never do it, all the more so for a fee”.

