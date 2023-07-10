Deduct the cost of liposuction from your taxes

Neustadt an der Weinstrasse – People who suffer from a pathological disorder of fat distribution (lipoedema) can retrospectively from 2016 deduct the cost of liposuction from their taxes as an extraordinary burden – without submitting a medical certificate. This was recently decided by the Federal Fiscal Court (BFH). The wage tax assistance association United wage tax assistance e. V. (VLH) explains the details.

The case

A patient had been suffering from lipoedema for years. A private medical practice specializing in lipoedema confirmed that the disease could only be alleviated by liposuction. However, the health insurance company refused to cover the costs of the three following liposuction treatments. Reason: The Joint Federal Committee of Health Insurance Funds (GBA) had not yet made a corresponding recommendation for the assumption of costs, despite years of examination.

The responsible tax office also rejected the recognition of the operation costs as an extraordinary burden. Reason: It is a scientifically unrecognized treatment method. In addition, the patient failed to submit an official medical report or a medical certificate from the medical service of the health insurance company (MDK) before the treatment.

The patient complained, and the competent tax court upheld the lawsuit. According to the Finance Court, the state of the art has changed in the meantime and the treatment method liposuction should be recognized as a scientific treatment method.

The decision

The BFH confirms the opinion of the finance court and also states: According to the current state of knowledge, liposuction is to be regarded as a scientifically recognized treatment method. The responsible tax court has proven that both the German Medical Association and almost all medical lipoedema specialist societies were of the opinion in 2015/2016 that in the case of lipoedema, liposuction has symptom-relieving effects in most cases.

A formalized proof in the form of a medical report or a certificate from a medical service of the health insurance companies has therefore not been required since 2016 (BFH ruling of March 23, 2023, file number VI R 39/20, published on June 29, 2023).

In concrete terms, this means for those affected: For example, if the liposuction was performed in 2021 and the tax return has not yet been submitted, the operation costs can be declared as extraordinary expenses. However, if the liposuction was, for example, in 2017 and the tax assessment for 2017 has already been issued, then the assessment can no longer be changed on the basis of the judgment – unless it was kept open by an objection.

By the way: With its decision, the BFH corrected its assessment from 2010. At that time, Germany’s highest tax court confirmed the opinion of a tax court that liposuction was not a scientifically recognized method.

The VLH: Germany’s largest income tax assistance association

The wage tax assistance association United wage tax assistance e. V. (VLH) is Germany’s largest income tax assistance association with more than a million members and around 3,000 advice centers nationwide. Founded in 1972, VLH also provides the most consultants certified according to DIN 77700.

The VLH prepares the income tax return for its members, applies for all tax reductions, checks the tax assessment notice and much more within the scope of the limited advisory authority according to § 4 No. 11 StBerG.

