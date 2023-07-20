Deenova convinces AOU Parma with Deenova’s RFID solution for the…

Deenova

The leading European healthcare automation and services company, Deenova, announced today the award of the public tender for the supply of RFID traceability systems for medical devices to the University Hospital of Parma.

The five-year contract includes the provision of personnel, consumables and technical support. Deenova’s D8 series, implemented at AOU Parma, offers widely recognized advantages through the combination of specialized staff, exclusive software and hardware, and personalized service design.

The D8 family of products, which includes the Orbit software, Sentinel RFID cabinet, Sentry RFID pod and check-in (RFID Kanban system), identifies and tracks everything handled in the hospital pharmacy and directed to the operating rooms. This allows hospitals to monitor their inventories, automate and manage supply chain processes, reduce equipment losses and improve patient safety by ensuring the right equipment is in the right place at the right time. The effort required to prepare the periprocedural kits is reduced, as are the paths and openings in the operating rooms.

Giorgio Pavesi, CEO of Deenova, stated: “We are pleased to further expand our customer base in Italy with AOU Parma. Our aim is to offer the most cost-effective, digital and automated solutions for medication and medical device management. We look forward to collaborating with AOU Parma to implement our innovative and customized solutions for their specific needs.”

Against the background of the controversial Italian decree “Payback on Medical Devices”, Deenova’s D8 series is a valuable solution that helps hospitals to better control their medical device expenses, through optimal management of the remaining shelf life, a reduction in stocks, the Elimination of waste, errors and double orders, as well as accurate billing reports for each logistics model. In addition to these advantages, the D8 significantly reduces the administrative and logistical tasks of OR staff, thereby enabling an overall increase in efficiency. Deenova D8 was first introduced in 2015 at the Policlinico Gemelli in Rome and is currently used in more than 110 operating rooms. Many notable goals have been achieved, including better average drug and device rotation, full traceability back to the patient, faster supplier recalls, and safety alerts.

This simplified and controlled process results in cost savings and better patient care, in line with the goals of hospitals and the Italian healthcare system.

