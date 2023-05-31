Deep hypnosis for anxiety | dr phil. Elmar Basse

Energetic deep hypnosis for fear, phobias and panic attacks in the hypnosis practice in Hamburg with Dr. phil. Elmar Basse

Dr. phil. Elmar Basse | Hypnose Hamburg

Fears, phobias and panic attacks are among the most common mental disorders, as the hypnotherapist and non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg. Anxieties and panic are treated in various ways, they are among the areas of application for a whole range of procedures, including the so-called guideline procedures, which are financed by statutory health insurance companies, explains the hypnosis provider Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg. In turn, these guideline procedures include psychoanalysis, talk therapy, and behavioral therapy. According to the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse, however, the approach and the expected effort involved in the various procedures are very different. According to Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, psychoanalysis is usually the most complex. However, as the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse explains, talk therapy and behavioral therapy can of course also vary from therapist to therapist and depend on the specific symptoms, the individual conditions of the patient in question (including his motivation, responsiveness to the respective procedure, any other concomitant or underlying diseases), mean a lot of work for the patient before signs of healing become apparent.

In contrast, Elmar Basse attaches great importance in his practice for hypnosis Hamburg that a so-called short feedback loop is possible. This does not mean that healing necessarily has to happen very quickly. Elmar Basse has observed that not a few hypnosis providers advertise precisely with this, but he himself is very cautious here, which is also necessary from Elmar Basse’s point of view in order not to give patients false hope. In the field of psychotherapy it is similar to that in the field of human medicine: Healing is always also and essentially dependent on the individual conditions of the respective person, and these individual conditions can only be assessed in direct contact with one another.

So if Elmar Basse from the Practice for Hypnosis Hamburg considers a short feedback loop to be important, it is insofar as it should be possible to observe how the respective hypnotic offers work. Putting patients off with the promise that the presumed effect would occur at some point, one just has to be patient, would fundamentally contradict this. According to Elmar Basse, in the context of hypnotherapy, the therapeutic offers should be selected and structured in such a way that feedback is possible as quickly as possible as to the extent to which they contribute to an improvement in the situation of the respective patient. If such a prompt improvement is not observable, the appropriate therapeutic offer has apparently not yet been made, which is why, according to Elmar Basse, it is up to the hypnotherapist to adjust his work accordingly.

Doesn’t experience often make the difference? Clients benefit from the daily, intensive work that Dr. phil. Elmar Basse practices with hypnosis and which has brought him a great deal of experience.

In his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, the non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Elmar Basse has been offering clinical hypnosis and hypnotherapy for many years. Clinical hypnosis at Elmar Basse can help with a wide range of issues. These include, among other things, smoking cessation and weight reduction, but also the treatment of fears and pain and much more. Interested parties are also welcome to contact Elmar Basse by telephone or e-mail to inquire whether their concerns can be treated with hypnosis. The appointment can be made by telephone. However, there is also an online appointment calendar available on the Internet, via which appointments can be made directly electronically.

Contact

dr phil. Elmar Basse – Hypnosis Hamburg | Psychotherapy practitioner

Elmar Basse

Colonnaden 5

20354 Hamburg

040-33313361

