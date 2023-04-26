Deep hypnosis for jealousy | dr phil. Elmar Basse

Hypnosis against jealousy in the practice for hypnosis Hamburg with Dr. phil. Elmar Basse

Dr. phil. Elmar Basse | Hypnose Hamburg

Jealousy can be cured with hypnosis in practice for Hypnose Hamburg at Dr. phil. Elmar Basse often treated very well. Since the jealousy can be very damaging to relationships, according to the hypnotherapist and non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Elmar Basse, quick help is important. According to Elmar Basse, it is not uncommon for the problem to have been smoldering for a long time. As in the physical area, according to Elmar Basse, it is not uncommon for the affected people to only seek help when the symptoms can no longer be controlled and the psychological strain is becoming unbearable – this often includes the impending danger that the existing relationship is in danger of failing, or that people are coming, as Elmar Basse knows from the Practice for hypnosis Hamburgpossibly only to a treatment if the current relationship has failed, or at least it appears so at the moment, as a result (at least as an official or unofficial reason) of the jealousy of one of the two partners.

But what can treatment do if the relationship has failed? The hypnotherapist Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg explains that there are various reasons, occasions and goals for the treatment, which the people concerned often clearly formulate on their own. On the one hand, the reason or the aim of the treatment can be, explains Elmar Basse, that you are trying to win your partner back (perhaps everything is not over yet, it may just be a break in the relationship). So if it were possible to make it clear to the renegade partner that the jealousy problem was at least under control and that the previous stress factor was no longer having an effect, the chances could increase, says Elmar Basse from the practice for Hypnose Hamburg, that the relationship would be resumed or continued would.

According to the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse, another motive for many of those affected is that they do not want to burden a future relationship with this mortgage, even if the current failed relationship should not be salvageable. According to Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, it is often the case that the problem with jealousy has existed for a long time. The people affected have often experienced that it was already a problem in previous relationships (not necessarily in all, for the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse: Some affected people also report that, for example, in a long-standing previous marriage or a long-lasting partnership, the problem didn’t happen – but in reality it typically means that the jealous person’s partner hasn’t caused jealousy problems by simply not giving cause for jealousy) and so they want to work on being fearless in future relationships that jealousy, explains Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, becomes a stress factor again.

Doesn’t experience often make the difference? Clients benefit from the daily, intensive work that Dr. phil. Elmar Basse practices with hypnosis and which has brought him a great deal of experience.

In his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, the non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Elmar Basse has been offering clinical hypnosis and hypnotherapy for many years. Clinical hypnosis at Elmar Basse can help with a wide range of issues. These include, among other things, smoking cessation and weight reduction, but also the treatment of fears and pain and much more. Interested parties are also welcome to contact Elmar Basse by telephone or e-mail to inquire whether their concerns can be treated with hypnosis. The appointment can be made by telephone. However, there is also an online appointment calendar available on the Internet, via which appointments can be made directly electronically.

Contact

dr phil. Elmar Basse – Hypnosis Hamburg | Psychotherapy practitioner

Elmar Basse

Colonnaden 5

20354 Hamburg

040-33313361



