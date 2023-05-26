Deep hypnosis for panic attacks dr phil. Elmar Basse

Energetic deep hypnosis for anxiety and panic attacks | Practice for hypnosis Hamburg Dr. phil. Elmar Basse

Energetic deep hypnosis in the hypnosis practice in Hamburg with the hypnotherapist and alternative practitioner for psychotherapy Dr. phil. Elmar Basse is a particularly suitable procedure for people suffering from anxiety and panic attacks. According to Elmar Basse, the healing effect in this area usually requires that the deepest possible trance can be achieved. This depth of hypnosis, as the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse explains, is only made possible by the fact that the person suffering from panic attacks or anxiety attacks is able to let go of inner tension.

Ultimately, this is also the problem of people affected by panic attacks, as Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg knows. There is a high level of inner tension in them, which can be controlled to some extent in normal experience, but threatens to escalate under unfavorable conditions. According to Elmar Basse, the people affected often feel as if they are not particularly tense. However, this view often results from the fact that they only contrast their own normal experience with their states of escalation in panic attacks and then naturally come to the conclusion that they are not permanently panicked, from which, according to the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse from the hypnosis practice Hamburg it is often concluded that they are not normally tense either.

However, this is usually not the case. As Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg observed, anyone who takes an impartial look at the person in question will usually be able to determine that there is an almost constantly increased basic tone, which the affected person often does not notice because it appears to them to be unsymptomatic and is classified by them as normal, often combined with the assumption that every other person is exactly the same, so would also be under constant increased tension, which, according to Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, is often the case Attempts are being made to explain that we are all under normal increased tension these days due to all the stress that life brings with it.

According to the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, this increased basic tension can easily be interpreted as resistance during hypnosis treatment, or more precisely: misinterpreted. Elmar Basse knows that resistance can easily be understood as if the person concerned does not want to and would actively resist the treatment offered. But that’s not usually the case, says hypnotherapist Elmar Basse. The opposite is usually the case: the people concerned would only be happy to free themselves from their problematic situation, but do not know how they can achieve this and therefore rightly hope for the help of the therapist, here: the hypnotherapist, who may show them a way to let go.

