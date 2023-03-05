Home Health Deep hypnosis Hamburg for jealousy | Elmar Basse
Deep hypnosis Hamburg for jealousy | Elmar Basse

Hypnosis against jealousy in the practice for hypnosis Hamburg with Dr. phil. Elmar Basse

Dr. phil. Elmar Basse | Hypnose Hamburg

Medical hypnotherapy in practice for Hypnose Hamburg at Dr. phil. Elmar Basse is a tried and tested method of curative treatment in a wide range of applications:

It is very popular and widespread Quitting smoking with hypnosis with Elmar Basse. Under corona conditions, many people started smoking again or – including and especially many young people – started smoking. Hypnosis can be a helpful way to quit smoking, says Elmar Basse of the Practice for Hypnosis Hamburg.

Furthermore, the topic Lose weight very distressing for many people. According to Elmar Basse, it is often not possible to achieve the desired success with sheer willpower, and there is often a risk of a yo-yo effect. On the other hand, deep hypnosis, as used by Elmar Basse in his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, can have a healing effect on many people and free them from being overweight.

Also the abuse of Alcohol is an important topic that often leads those affected to Elmar Basse in the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg. It has proven to be the most sensible and the most promising approach to stop drinking alcohol completely, at least for a limited period of time, i.e. to make a clear interruption of the previous drinking behavior so that the inside can sort itself out and free itself.

Only apparently outside of this list lies the topic of jealousy. In fact, according to hypnotherapist Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg so that the jealousy topic has a lot to do with other addiction topics:

Those affected are trapped in their thoughts, feelings and actions affected by jealousy. Although they often understand with their conscious mind that their experience and behavior is not appropriate and can often even have a destructive effect on their relationships, they still cannot get away from it with understanding and willpower. They tend, as the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg describes it, to keep going on their path of jealousy without letting it stop them. It is not uncommon for them to first, and then only momentarily or in phases, stop expressing their jealousy internally and externally when they are mentally and physically exhausted. But then it will soon continue. Giving in to jealousy, for example by taking certain control actions, such as checking your partner’s email or their social media accounts, brings only short-term relief. Doubt, the nagging insecurity threatens to return quickly and the jealousy activities are continued.

Hypnosis, especially deep hypnosis, as offered by Elmar Basse in his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg for many years, can be a way out of this problem. Because a healing process can only take place when people internally free themselves from a problematic experience and behavior. For this very reason, according to Elmar Basse, the deepest possible trance, i.e. deep hypnosis, is a promising healing path that many people have already successfully trodden.

Doesn’t experience often make the difference? Clients benefit from the daily, intensive work that Dr. phil. Elmar Basse practices with hypnosis and which has brought him a great deal of experience.

In his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, the non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Elmar Basse has been offering clinical hypnosis and hypnotherapy for many years. Clinical hypnosis at Elmar Basse can help with a wide range of issues. These include, among other things, smoking cessation and weight reduction, but also the treatment of fears and pain and much more. Interested parties are also welcome to contact Elmar Basse by telephone or e-mail to inquire whether their concerns can be treated with hypnosis. The appointment can be made by telephone. However, there is also an online appointment calendar available on the Internet, via which appointments can be made directly electronically.

Contact
dr phil. Elmar Basse – Hypnosis Hamburg | Psychotherapy practitioner
Elmar Basse
Colonnaden 5
20354 Hamburg
040-33313361
[email protected]

