The consumption of sweets is according to the hypnotherapist and non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg one of the main reasons for the weight gain of people. Instead of comprehensively regulating eating behavior, it is often more helpful for those affected to regulate eating in a defined area, such as that of snacking. Unlike, for example, when weaning from Smoking or from Drink alcohol eating cannot simply be stopped altogether, says Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg. And it is at least advisable, if not necessary, to stop the addictive behavior completely when it comes to smoking and drinking, as well as in principle to any addictive disorder, says the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse. Although some people flirt with simply smoking less, according to Elmar Basse from the Practice for Hypnosis Hamburg, this is very unlikely, at least not if you have actually shown addictive behavior and not only on certain occasions, for example Example at parties, smoked. According to Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, there are also people who only want to reduce their alcohol consumption, but do not want to stop drinking alcohol completely, and this is quite common. On the one hand, this is understandable insofar as alcohol as a drug enjoys far greater social acceptance than smoking. Like any other drug, alcohol consumption also fulfills certain functions for people who drink alcohol (for example, being more open and sociable at parties, regulating inner tension at home, and more). However, according to Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, studies have shown that those affected usually find it more difficult to control their drinking behavior than to stop drinking alcohol altogether. According to the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse, the reason is easy to understand: It’s just easier to make a clear cut and finish with something, to leave it behind than to still carry it with you in your thoughts.

That is why it is also advisable to stop snacking completely with Elmar Basse by means of hypnosis. In contrast to eating as a whole, it is quite possible to stop consuming sweets in this sub-area, snacking. For most people, this results in health-promoting, especially slimming effects.

Doesn’t experience often make the difference? Clients benefit from the daily, intensive work that Dr. phil. Elmar Basse practices with hypnosis and which has brought him a great deal of experience.

In his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, the non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Elmar Basse has been offering clinical hypnosis and hypnotherapy for many years. Clinical hypnosis at Elmar Basse can help with a wide range of issues. These include, among other things, smoking cessation and weight reduction, but also the treatment of fears and pain and much more. Interested parties are also welcome to contact Elmar Basse by telephone or e-mail to inquire whether their concerns can be treated with hypnosis. The appointment can be made by telephone. However, there is also an online appointment calendar available on the Internet, via which appointments can be made directly electronically.

