Deep red DWD card is worrying millions of people in Germany

More than 20 million Germans are affected: In spring and summer, the beautiful weather becomes a test of patience. The flying pollen from flowers, grasses and trees cause persistent symptoms in allergy sufferers. Grass pollen in particular is currently responsible for a runny nose and itchy eyes in this country.

The highest grass pollen concentrations in Germany can typically be measured between the end of May and the end of July, as shown by the Hexal pollen count calendar. Anyone who suffers from a grass pollen allergy usually has to contend with an allergic-related inflammation of the nasal mucosa. This is often accompanied by other respiratory diseases.

For the next few days until the middle of the week, the pollen risk index for grasses shows a very dark red, which is usual for the time of year, for almost the whole country, which is the maximum risk level.

