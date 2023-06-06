Deep red DWD card is worrying millions of people in Germany

More than 20 million Germans are affected: In spring and summer, the beautiful weather becomes a test of patience. The flying pollen from flowers, grasses and trees cause persistent symptoms in allergy sufferers. Grass pollen in particular is currently responsible for a runny nose and itchy eyes in this country.
The highest grass pollen concentrations in Germany can typically be measured between the end of May and the end of July, as shown by the Hexal pollen count calendar. Anyone who suffers from a grass pollen allergy usually has to contend with an allergic-related inflammation of the nasal mucosa. This is often accompanied by other respiratory diseases.
For the next few days until the middle of the week, the pollen risk index for grasses shows a very dark red, which is usual for the time of year, for almost the whole country, which is the maximum risk level.
To the DWD pollen forecast: risk index for the next few days
Pollen map deep red
With the pollen map of the German Weather Service, you can check at any time which allergy-causing plants are currently flowering in your area. Using the drop-down menu, the map tells you immediately whether grass, birch, ragweed, mugwort, rye or buckhorn are currently the strongest.
How high the load actually is can be seen from the color scale. This shows directly on the map, which is updated daily, how high the pollen load in your region is on a daily average.
Pollen load always in view
If you prefer to carry the overview of flowering times in your trouser pocket, you can download and print out the pollen calendar as a PDF from CHIP – this will give you a precise overview of what is blooming at which time of the year.
There is also a lot of information on the smartphone: the pollen count forecast app also contains a current map showing which types of pollen are currently on the move. Particularly practical: In the trend display you can also see a forecast for the next few days, so that you can plan accordingly.
Anyone who has a particularly severe allergic reaction to certain types of pollen can also be warned by push notification as soon as pollen reaches their location. Above all, you should be armed with these tools and be able to enjoy your early summer in peace.