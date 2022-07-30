He was born just four years ago. And since then he has worked tirelessly, reaching today the incredible result of having unveiled the molecular structure of about 200 million proteins, almost all those known to science. The protagonist of this enterprise is AlphaFoldartificial intelligence system developed by Deepmind of Alphabet (or the great Google family) and from European Molecular Biology Laboratory (Embl), whose database has gone from 350 thousand molecules a year ago, precisely, to 200 million today. A huge database that can be consulted for free by all scientists in the world, and which is making fundamental contributions in the fields of pharmacologyof the biologyof the medicine and much more: “Only in the last year”, he commented on the subject Sameer Velankarteam leader of the European Embl-Ebi Protein data bank, “over a thousand scientific articles have been published on a wide range of research topics using the facilities of AlphaFold. And that’s just the impact of a million predictions: imagine which can be that of 200 million, all openly accessible in our database “.

To understand the scope of AlphaFold’s work and how it works, we must first remember what proteins are and how they are made. It is about molecules that constitute one of the main “ingredients” of all living forms, composed of single units – amino acids – arranged three-dimensionally in the space. Although they exist only twenty amino acidstheir possible spatial arrangements are many, and each arrangement corresponds to a different protein, and to each protein different biological characteristics and functions. Knowledge of the three-dimensional structure of a protein is crucial, because in addition to providing us with information on its function, it also gives us instructions on how to modify, block or regulate it. It’s a bit like we have twenty building bricks that we can assemble in millions of different configurations to make an infinite number of different objects, and AlphaFold has just provided us with the instruction book to build two hundred million of these objects.

Until the perfection of artificial intelligence algorithms, unraveling the structure of a protein was extremely complicated: it was basically done by trying to observe the molecules under a microscope or X-rays. AlphaFoldInstead, it works in a completely different way, by exploiting machine learning, bioinformatics and structural biology techniques: his “brain” has studied the structure of thousands of known proteins, and based on this he learned to predict the shape of the others. And he has learned it very well: at the moment, receiving as input a list of amino acids, he is able to predict the three-dimensional structure of a protein with an accuracy that is two thirds of the time comparable to that of experiments with microscope and X-rays. And it’s just the beginning, they say from DeepMind: “AlphaFold is a look at the future, and at what might be possible by applying the computational techniques of artificial intelligence to biology. Just as mathematics is the perfect descriptive language for physics, we think that artificial intelligence is the right technique to cope with the dynamic complexity of biology. We feel we are pioneers in the field of ‘digital biology’, and we look forward to these tools helping us understand the fundamental mechanisms of life. “