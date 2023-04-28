Home » Def: Flash CDM, concluded after a few minutes, tomorrow morning a new vote in the Chamber and then in the Senate. Meloni: “Bad slip up but it’s not a political signal”
Def: Flash CDM, concluded after a few minutes, tomorrow morning a new vote in the Chamber and then in the Senate. Meloni: "Bad slip up but it's not a political signal"

Yes is concluded the Council of Ministers convened immediately after the Chamber rejected the government’s report on the budget variance, with the 2023 Economic and Financial Document on the agenda. It was a lightning meeting, which lasted less than ten minutes. In the Council of Ministers, according to government sources, the Def has not changed than the one already sent. It’s yesOnly the Report has been modified. The new text will first be submitted to the vote of the Chamber, convened at 9 and with the vote scheduled for 11.30, and then to the Senate, convened instead for 14.

Meloni: “Bad slip up but it’s not a political signal”

From London, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni commented on the misstep of her majority: “It was a bad slip, a bad figure for everyone, but it’s not a political signal. I think everyone should be held accountable – he added – because here we are facing a situation that is not easy, we are doing our best, even today we are not saving money here, and I think that nobody should be spared because this is not a phase that can be taken lightly”.

“The Def will be approved by Parliament in the next few days, in the next few hours, we will keep our commitment – he added – including the CDM of May 1 which for me, for now, is confirmed”. “May 1st – said the premier – is Workers’ Day and we want a signal on the world of work. “We also called the unions for Sunday evening, I’m sorry but these were the times. Everything is organized but I’m confident I can manage.”

