Def, here’s the tax cut hoard. But first we need the approval of the Chambers

The hearings before the joint budget commissions on the Def start next week in the Senate. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti is expected on Thursday 20 April.

Once the round of hearings is over, the examination of the Economic and Financial Document will begin in the referring office, then expected to be voted in the Chamber of Deputies and at Palazzo Madama on Thursday 27 April to authorize the government to use the 3.4 billion hoard that emerged from the estimates of the 2023 and 4.5 billion in 2024 to, respectively, strengthen the cut in the tax wedge from May to December and reduce the tax burden.

Pil

In the Def, the government revises the 2023 growth estimate upwards from 0.6% last autumn to 1% (planned) and +0.9% (trend). In 2024, the growth estimate will be cut from +1.9% programmatic in the autumn Dpb to +1.5% (programmatic) and +1.4% under current legislation. In 2025, growth of 1.3% is expected (planned and tendential) and in 2026 of 1.1% (planned and tendential).

Deficit

The improvement in the 2023 GDP estimate, impacting the denominator, lowers the level of the deficit, thus freeing up new resources without affecting the commitments on the deficit. Therefore, against an estimated deficit trend for the current year equal to 4.35% of GDP, maintaining the existing deficit target (4.5%) will make it possible to use 0.15 percentage points of GDP (3 .4 billion) for a further cut in the contributions payable by employees until the end of the year.

An improved estimate of the 2024 trend deficit at 3.5% compared to the planned 3.7%, also puts on the plate another hoard of 0.2% of GDP, equal to around 4.5 billion to be allocated to the decrease in the tax burden .

Wedge

The 3.5 billion treasury will make it possible to double the cut tax wedge to 13.8 million private and public employees with gross incomes of less than 25 thousand euros, for eight months this year, from May to December. The absolute terms will be a maximum monthly amount of up to 80 euros more in payroll.

Fiscal delegation and families

Heavier single allowance for large families: attention will be paid to families in the tax delegation. The government is studying measures, within the framework of compliance with public finance objectives and budget balances, to increase the basic amounts of the single allowance, help families with newborn children and large families, as well as to overcome some critical issues that emerged after the first year of application.

Debt

The public debt will score 142.1% in 2023, 141.4 in 2024 until it reaches 140.9% in 2025 and then drop further to 140.4% in 2026. However, the rate of reduction would have been higher if the Superbonus had not had had an impact on the balances recorded so far.

Home bonus review

In the Def, the government announces a review of incentives such as Superbonus and facade bonuses, which have had a draw significantly higher than estimates. For this reason, the government intends to “review the whole matter of building incentives” by combining efficiency with the sustainability of public finances and distribution equity.

Pnrr

The impact of the Pnrr on GDP could translate into an increase of 1% this year, up to a potential boost of 3.4% in 2026, the final year of the Plan. Assuming full implementation of all the projects in the Plan as currently envisaged, this year GDP would be 1% higher than in the scenario that does not consider these expenses, in 2024 the boost would be 1.8%. in 2025 by 2.7%, in 2026 by 3.4%. The evaluation only considers the resources for additional projects, not those that would have taken place even without the Pnrr.

