Def: majority under the House. Flash CDM to launch a new budget variance. Giorgetti: deputies don’t realize

Italia An absolute majority of the members of the Assembly was needed: the text was rejected with 195 yes, 105 abstentions and 19 no

2′ of reading

Lightning Council of Ministers to approve a new budget deviation different from the one that has not passed in the Chamber. An absolute majority of the members of the Assembly was required but the text was rejected with 195 yes, 105 abstentions and 19 no. To be approved, the resolution on the budget slippage in the House had to pass with at least 201 votes in favor, a goal that the majority missed by six votes.

Stop voting on resolutions

The deputies of the majority voted in favour, those of the Pd and M5S abstained, while those of Avs and the Third Pole voted against. After a few seconds of uncertainty, the opposition burst into applause. The failure to approve the resolution on the budget slip blocked subsequent resolutions on the Def. “The problem is that the deputies don’t realize it.” Thus the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti arrived in the House after the rejection. «One of two things: either we are dealing with an episode of unforgivable sloppiness or the full-blown proof of the divisions of the majority. In both cases, the total inadequacy of this government and this majority is demonstrated, which will have to answer to the country “according to the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein.

Def: M5S, Meloni go to the Quirinale immediately

«You are incapable: tell the recipients of basic income to go to work. But you come to work. President Meloni go immediately to the Quirinale to be guided. You are creating financial instability that we cannot afford.” So in the Chamber of Deputies Francesco Silvestri of the M5S.

Wolves: problem of inexperience and not political

“It’s inexperience, there is no political signal behind it.” As Maurizio Lupi (NM), comments in Transatlantico on the lack of an absolute majority on the budget variance. «With the cut in the number of parliamentarians, the number of parliamentarians on mission because they are involved in government has a greater impact, especially when there are votes with qualified majorities. Fortunately, the problem is resolved but we need to convene a new Council of Ministers, which approves a new report with a new difference, even just by one euro. The problem is that this deviation was used to cut the tax wedge since May”.

Fratoianni: never happened. Boccia: Def waste paper

“It never happened, never. The offices are checking but, from a political and procedural point of view, it is plausible that they will have to rewrite the Def» comments the Verdi-Si deputy Nicola Fratoianni, speaking to reporters in the House about the House vote. “The Def is waste paper, we need to go back to the Council of Ministers,” said the leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate instead Francesco Boccia, speaking to journalists after the majority went under the House on the budget variance. “Instead of continuing to make propaganda on alleged decrees in view of May 1 on work, we recommend rewriting a Def that takes our battles into account,” she added.

What happens now

The principle of “ne bis in idem”, i.e. the ban on voting the same parliamentary act twice, prevents the government and the majority from proposing the same Def and the same budget deviation not approved today by the absolute majority of the Chamber . This forces the government to convene a new Council of Ministers to approve a new Def and a new report with a different deviation, even by a minimal amount.

View on breakinglatest.news