The European Central Bank warns eurozone governments that if they want to do something to contain inflation they should watch the luna: i excessive profits achieved by companies that are increasing i prices well beyond what is justified by the higher costs. In Italy the executive headed by Giorgia Meloni keeps his eyes fixed on herei.e. the salaries. And, evoking a “dangerous spiral” completely non-existent, he replies with another mini cut in the tax wedge that will leave a few euros more a month in the pockets of workers. A measure openly aimed at placating workers’ claims and keeping wages low, in a country where wages have grown by 0.3% in the last 30 years and one in four employees is in relative poverty. A short circuit that would be very difficult to explain were it not for the request for cut the tax wedge has always been a refrain Of Confindustriaaccording to which on the contrary the minimum salary it is not needed and wages can only increase as a result of an increase in the productivity. Even if it is often the people who hold it back little investment of entrepreneurs inclined to prefer productions with low added value and low specialisation.

To understand how little sense the crusade against wage increases is in the light of the most recent evidence, just take a step back a couple of months. If it is true that the Eurotower’s recipe for fighting inflation (continuous rate hikes to cool the economy) remains impervious to the causes of the problem, it is some time ago that economists from the Frankfurt institution came to the conclusion that for feeding the price rush triggered by the post-Covid recovery and war in Ukraine are not the increases granted to workers. But the “crest” made by companies that have increased their own margins to the detriment of consumers and theirs purchase power. On March 2 the agency Reuters revealed the contents of a meeting convened in the Finnish village of Inari, Laplandduring which al board of directors 24 slides were presented which showed in detail all the numbers that prove it. According to data-based ECB calculations Eurostat, between the first and last quarters of 2022 alone, profits in the Eurozone rose by almost 10% against a very limited increase in wages. Eurozone consumer goods firms increased i operating margins (revenues minus costs) at an average of 10.7%, a quarter more than in 2019.

March 31st Fabio Panettaan Italian member of the board of the ECB, granted the New York Times an articulated interview in which he reaffirmed the concept. The former CEO of Bank of Italynotoriously cautious and inclined to prudence with respect to interest rate tightening, underlined that “there is a lot of discussion on wage growth but we are probably paying insufficient attention to the other component of income, profits”. Because there are sectors in which “i input costs are falling while retail prices are rising as are profits. This is enough to worry as a central banker that there may be a rise in inflation due to rising profits. While the Governing Council of the ECB is divided between hawks e doveWhat should governments do? According to the economist considered in pole position for the succession of Ignatius Visco – which instead continues to see on the horizon the famous wage-price spiral absent in Italy – “if there is a sector in particular where market power is abused o to competition is insufficient, competition policies should intervene”.

So what is the government doing? Punctually postpone still the new competition bill and intervenes to make sure that the only component that is certainly not driving the race of the shopping trolley remains at a standstill: the salaries of those who do the shopping and have already started to cut food consumption to get to the end month. And to think that Meloni, during the weeks of negotiations in view of the formation of the government, really wanted Panetta to lead the Ministry of Economy (the central banker declined).