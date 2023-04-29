Def, ok also from the Senate with 112 yes. Tussle in the Chamber, Pd leaves the courtroom. Chaos majority, Meloni: “Just an oversight”

Senate approves the report on the budget variance
In the Senate, the new report on the budget variance, linked to the Def, passes the quorum test and is approved by an absolute majority. There were 112 votes in favor and 57 against.
Meloni: I don’t think replacement for those with double duties
«I think we have to deal with the fact that the cut in parliamentarians has an impact because the double office makes it easier for the Chamber to lack numbers. We need to talk to the group leaders and find a way to ensure that we manage to do double duty, working more if necessary because unfortunately it affects everyone but I do not envisage the hypothesis of replacement of double jobs, I believe that the government is working well and is not in the my intentions now absolutely review something. However, we need to guarantee the numbers ». Thus the premier Giorgia Meloni in a press point at the Italian embassy in London regarding the vote on the Def.
Def, three resolutions presented in the Senate
There are two acts that will have to be voted on by the Senate: a resolution on the Def and one authorizing the budget variance. President Ignazio La Russa announced it in the AUla. As far as the Def is concerned, three resolutions have been presented, similar to what happened yesterday: a unitary one by the majority, one by Pd, M5s and Avs, and a third by Action-Iv. The government gave a favorable opinion to that of the centre-right. The session was then briefly suspended until 2.30 pm while waiting for live TV to begin.
Giorgetti: “I think you learn from mistakes”
«Now the Senate is missing, we go ahead as foreseen with the decree on May 1st, then always with an attitude of responsibility we go forward. I believe that you learn from mistakes, I hope similar situations do not happen again in the future». This was stated by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, leaving the Senate Budget Commission, commenting on the go-ahead by the Chamber of Deputies for the report to the Def, after yesterday’s unsuccessful passage.
Schlein: “Institutional snub of the majority”
“We do not participate in the vote” in the election of the members of the special magistracies “because we had asked two fundamental questions of principle for weeks” but “the majority went straight”. So Elly Schlein speaking to reporters in the House. The first “is respect for the prerogatives of the opposition. The majority has never been seen to decide, even for the opposition, that fewer than 4 out of 12 members should be entitled. So another very serious institutional affront that tears up consolidated practices. And the other is that of respect for gender equality that we are left alone to advance. Therefore, out of coherence with the two questions of principle that we have raised in recent weeks, trying to find an agreement right up to the last minute and seeing that the majority has decided to go straight, we have decided not to participate in the vote”.
Conte: “Incapacity of the majority”
«Today’s approval does not detract from the page that this majority wrote yesterday, yet another demonstration of incapacity». Thus the president of M5S, Giuseppe Conte, in Ivrea in support of the mayoral candidate Matteo Chiantone, comments on the approval in the Chamber of the majority resolution on the Def.
The Chamber of the House approved the majority resolution on the Def
The Chamber of the House approved the majority resolution on the Def. There were 221 votes in favor, 115 against.
Tussle in the Chamber, shoves fly: session suspended
Tussle in the Chamber where the session was suspended. While the deputies of the Democratic Party left the Chamber after an attack by Tommaso Foti (Fdi) on Debora Seracchiani, Nico Stumpo of the Democratic Party threw himself towards the benches of the Fdi. The clerks intervened and pretended shoves.
Tinagli: “Serious lack of ok”
«I was very impressed» by what happened yesterday in the Chamber on the budget variance, «also because this morning the minister will not be able to be in the Eurogroup. And his presence would have been essential at a time like this. I am very sorry. It is a serious thing and I hope that the government does not underestimate it, because this is their majority”. This was stated by the president of the Econ commission of the European Parliament Irene Tinagli (Pd), on the sidelines of the Eurogroup near Arlanda, Stockholm’s airport.
Monti: “I don’t see political machinations, but sloppiness”
“I see no political machinations, I see sloppiness, big enough.” This was stated by life senator Mario Monti, in Agorà Rai Tre, commenting on what happened yesterday in the Chamber of Deputies on the Def.
Gentiloni: “I trust today”
«I trust today». This is how the European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni replies, on the sidelines of the Eurogroup near the Stockholm airport, to those who ask him if he is worried about yesterday’s rejection of the budget variance in the Chamber.
Magi: the figure of the government is lack of credibility
«What we saw yesterday is not sloppiness or superficiality, but the figure, the emblem of this government and its majority, which is the lack of sense of the institutions. And yesterday’s is also a very serious lack of credibility against the country». This was stated by the secretary of +Europa, Riccardo Magi, speaking in the Montecitorio hall on the Def.