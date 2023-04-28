Def rejected, Meloni “speechless”. The mess sends the summit in Downing street into a tailspin

LONDON – The scene is unbelievable. Since half an hour, Giorgia Meloni is closed in the study of Rishi Sunak in Downing street. Just the two of them, face to face. The agencies beat the news: the budget deviation does not pass in the Chamber. A political disaster capable of instantly overshadowing the most important international mission since he has been at the helm of the government. The cellphones of the staff who follow the leader to London ring like a symphony, from Rome warns…