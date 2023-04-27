Def: Senate floor approves the majority resolution

The Senate floor approved the resolution on the Economic and Financial Document proposed by the majority groups (FdI, FI, Lega, Civici d’Italia) with 110 votes in favour, 59 against and 4 abstentions. Green light – with 115 yes, 29 no and 29 abstentions – also to the resolution on the budget variance for which the absolute majority vote of the members is required. The other two resolutions of the oppositions and proposed separately by Pd-M5s and Avs and by the Third Pole are in fact precluded.

The examination of the Def. The resolutions, one of which requires an absolute majority, will be voted on by the Montecitorio Assembly in the afternoon, after the question time. The general discussion is being held this morning, at the end of which the government representative will intervene.

With the intervention of the rapporteur Nicola Calandrini, the examination of the Def began in the Senate. Under examination by the House, three resolutions concerning the government’s commitments in view of the next budget maneuver and as many reports to Parliament on the budget variance (the latter require an absolute majority vote of the members). The resolutions are proposed by the majority, a joint one signed by Pd, M5s and Avs and another by the third pole alone. Voting is expected around 4pm.

The majority commits the government to “evaluate, within the possible budget space available for the next manoeuvre, an intervention in the matter of raising minimum pensions”. This can be read in the majority resolution to the Def. The document also commits the executive to “continue to reduce the tax wedge” and “to evaluate the reallocation of public spending from sectors that have a low impact on growth to those that can increase its potential, considering that from The increase in GDP can have a positive impact on all public finance indicators”.

Resolution of Pd-M5s and Avs under examination by the Senate – Almost all of the oppositions – i.e. Pd, M5s and Avs, excluding only the Third Pole – have signed a resolution on the Def, being examined by the Senate hall which is discussing the Economic and Financial Document. Long list of commitments asked of the government. In the first point, Italy is asked to agree in Europe on “common policies and instruments of intervention aimed at preventing the persistence of inflation from having negative repercussions on social inequality”. Other interventions concern the support of the “level of wages and the purchasing power of wages, primarily through the structural reduction of the tax wedge on labor costs”, the guarantee that “the interventions envisaged to deal with the high energy cost are applied for the entire period that will be necessary”, the strengthening of the single allowance “by increasing the envisaged amounts, expanding the number of beneficiaries and strengthening the safeguard clauses”, measures to “extend parental leave, increasing its economic treatment and usability by both parents”, the strengthening of the maternity allowance and the guarantee on the creation of nursery schools “as envisaged by the Pnrr”. On the labor front, among other things, there is a request to introduce “a legal minimum wage, safeguarding the centrality of national collective bargaining”, to “avoid the dismantling of the citizen’s income by providing for the strengthening and reorganization of public policies aimed at poverty and social exclusion” and to “foster the evolution of the social security system by placing women, young people and those who carry out heavy work at the centre”. There is also the reference to the Pnrr, which is asked to “fully and rapidly implement, respecting all the objectives, the reforms to be implemented and the timescales envisaged” and to “guarantee the realization of the tendered works, also by providing for the allocation of additional resources to cover material price increases”.

