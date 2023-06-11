Defective myelin promotes Alzheimer’s disease in old age. « Medicine in the Library

The main risk factor for Alzheimer’s is age, although it’s not clear why. The insulating layer around nerve cells in the brain, called myelin, is known to degenerate with age. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute (MPI) for Multidisciplinary Sciences in Göttingen have now shown that such defective myelin actively promotes disease-related changes in Alzheimer’s.

Certain immune cells, microglia (yellow), remove amyloid plaques (magenta) in the brain of the Alzheimer mouse (left). Degenerating myelin distracts them from doing so (right).© Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences

Myelin ensures rapid communication between nerve cells and supports their metabolism. “Intact myelin is essential for normal brain function. We have shown that age-related changes in myelin promote pathological changes in Alzheimer’s disease“, says Klaus-Armin Nave, MPI director for multidisciplinary sciences.

“We have seen that the degradation of myelin accelerates the deposition of amyloid plaques in the brains of mice. Defective myelin stresses nerve fibers, causing them to swell and produce more Aꞵ peptides. ”says Prof. Ting Sun.

From the results of the study published in “Nature“, the researchers conclude: “Hopefully this will lead to new therapies. If we can slow age-related damage to myelin, it could also prevent or slow Alzheimer’s“.

Read the full text of the article:

Myelin dysfunction drives amyloid-β deposition in models of Alzheimer’s disease.

Constanze Depp, Ting Sun, Andrew Octavian Sasmita,……Ruth Stassart, Klaus-Armin Nave.

Nature, 2023; 618 (7964): 349 DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06120-6

Fonte: Department of Neurogenetics, Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences, Göttingen, Germany