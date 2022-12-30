Home Health Defender, Cospito is sick, he lost 35 kilos – Last Hour
Defender, Cospito is sick, he lost 35 kilos – Last Hour

Defender, Cospito is sick, he lost 35 kilos – Last Hour
(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 30 – The health conditions of Alfredo Cospito, the anarchist on hunger strike for two months to protest against the 41 bis regime imposed on him for 4 years, are worsening. According to his defender, the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini, Cospito, who is detained in Sassari, has “currently lost 35 kg and has had a worrying drop in potassium, necessary for the correct functioning of involuntary muscles including the heart. The doctors, alarmed by the worsening, gave him specific supplements”. (HANDLE).

