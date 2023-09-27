Defending Against the Resurgence: How to Protect Yourself from the Boom in Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Sexually transmitted diseases are making a comeback, and it’s important to know how to protect yourself and your partner from contagion. Despite the taboo nature of the topic for some, it is undeniable that our sexual well-being directly impacts our overall physical and mental well-being.

In recent years, there has been a boom in sexually transmitted diseases, posing significant risks to individuals. It is essential to prioritize information and prevention when it comes to our sexual health. Seeking guidance from qualified individuals and practicing safe sex, especially in casual encounters, are crucial steps in reducing sexual infections.

Italy, like many other countries, has seen an increase in sexually transmitted infections over the past decade. With 151,384 new cases reported by the Higher Institute of Health from 1991 to 2021, there has been a consistent rise in infections since 2005. Though the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a temporary slowdown in 2020, there was still a 17.6% increase in cases reported in 2021 compared to the previous year. The most affected age group is between 15 and 24 years old.

Contrary to popular belief, sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis and gonorrhea have not been eradicated. These diseases have made a forceful comeback, largely due to increasingly libertine sexual behaviors. It is crucial not to underestimate the risks associated with unprotected sex, particularly with non-habitual partners.

There is often a lack of information on this topic due to political and religious reasons. To protect yourself, it is advised to always practice safe sex and be aware of your partner’s sexual habits. Unprotected infidelity can serve as a medium for these illnesses to spread.

Regular and targeted check-ups, including as a couple, are strongly recommended. The good news is that these diseases can be effectively managed if promptly treated. However, if neglected, they can lead to significant problems, especially considering that they are often initially asymptomatic.

It is essential for individuals to take responsibility for their sexual health and prioritize informed decision-making and prevention. By staying informed, practicing safe sex, and seeking regular check-ups, individuals can defend themselves against the resurgence of sexually transmitted diseases.

