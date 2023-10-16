Defending health in Lombardy

Vittorio Agnoletto

Lombardy has long been the epicenter of a movement that aims to undermine the NHS and impose the privatization of health services on a large scale. The financial interests at stake are enormous. If we don’t stop them, the Lombard healthcare model will expand throughout Italy; an organisational, economic but also cultural model, in which health becomes a commodity and medicine a business for the rich and to get richer. Dozens of associations and all the opposition parties have presented a referendum to repeal the most important points of the law which allows the private sector to prevail over the public sector.

There isn’t much time left. Neoliberalism’s assault on Italian healthcare is in full swing. We know the numbers of the disaster. The cuts in health spending, which there is no need to dwell on, given the many profound contributions published in this space, have opened impressive gaps in the public service immediately occupied by the private sector; it happened with the closure of dozens of hospitals and hundreds of local services.

The ten main private groups: San Donato, Humanitas, Villa Maria Group, Kos, IEO, Maugeri, GHC Group, Giomi Fingemi, Servisan, Multimedica achieved a turnover in 2021 of approximately 5.8 billion euros (The champions of private healthcare: the fortuneita.com lists Fortune Health 4/14/2023). Most of the groups mentioned operate above all in hospital care, while, among the main companies involved in the management of RSAs, we find: Kos, Segesta and SO Holding, in medical diagnostics: Cerba Healthcare Italia, Synlab and CDI and in functional rehabilitation: Don Gnocchi, Maugeri and San Raffaele di Roma (Which are the major private healthcare groups and how is their business going – Startmag Focus Newsletter 13/4/2023). The 24 largest private healthcare operators in 2021 had revenues of 8.8 billion with an overall growth of 15.2% on 2020 with peaks of 44% in the diagnostics sector.

Lombardy the epicenter of the clash.

Lombardy is the region in which the greatest concentration of these companies is, some of which have now become multinationals. This is where the attack is strongest. If we don’t stop them, the Lombard healthcare model will expand throughout Italy; an organisational, economic but also cultural model, in which health becomes a commodity and medicine a business for the rich and to get richer. Here, unlike in some other areas of Italy, there are health facilities, money circulates in healthcare; here there is no desert which forces you, if you want treatment, to turn to private healthcare, the only healthcare available. In Lombardy there is (was) public healthcare, with peaks of great efficiency and high level. Here we are scientifically working to destroy a public heritage resulting from the decades-long history of a community, to make room for the gigantic profits of a few power groups who have their headquarters and their ideologue of reference in this land: the Bocconi University which it now has hegemony in the training of management personnel in both private and public healthcare.

Now the assault has reached its peak; the objective is to question the public function of General Practitioners themselves, who represent the first point of contact for a citizen in need of care. The Santagostino center began to publicly ask the previous health minister in the columns of the “Sole 24 Ore” to open the GP agreement to private facilities as well. Lombardy has moved forward by including in the new regional law the possibility that community houses are entrusted to the private sector. In the meantime, if it is not yet possible to privatize the GP then we try, sometimes with his interested consent, to integrate it directly into the private sector. In fact, in the area of ​​the metropolitan city of Milan, in recent months, there has been an increase in the number of GP practices located within structures managed by private entities which have placed their specialists in the same building, sometimes in the same corridor: the cardiologist, the oncologist etc.: the entrance is the same, the telephone to speak to your doctor or to book a visit with him is managed by the secretariat of the private company. In some cases, reality surpasses imagination: the building is publicly owned, rented to a private healthcare company which in turn rents the studios to GPs. Unequivocal demonstration of how true it is that private healthcare lives on the backs of public healthcare

In Lombardy in 2021, 6.4 billion passed into private coffers (it was 5.7 ten years earlier) from those of the region, equal to almost 30% of regional public health spending, approximately 640 euros/person/year. If you measure the score achieved by Lombardy in the LEAs, the Essential Levels of Assistance, you will see that it is not higher than that of other regions which allocate a much smaller percentage of public funds to private structures; it is therefore not the privatization of healthcare that in itself produces efficiency, much less economic savings. Lombardy and Lazio: when public healthcare gives way to private ones* – Lavoce.info

In one year, Lombardy has paid, through the ATS and the ASST (the structures equivalent to the ASL), almost 28 million euros to the paid doctors who are now present in every area: from the emergency room to the surgical rooms, from the CPS to gynecology-obstetrics. Entire departments contracted out to private healthcare companies are starting to appear within public hospitals themselves, not to mention the proliferation of cooperatives of doctors and nurses. Alongside the NHS emergency rooms, private paid emergency rooms are opened, managed by accredited structures, reserved for the white and green codes, while the red ones are left to the public service with all due respect to the doctors who work there.

The abrogation referendum

Aware that the Lombard SSR risks being completely swallowed up by the private sector, dozens of associations, including Medicina Democratica, Arci, Acli as well as the CGIL and all the opposition parties have presented a referendum to repeal three points, among the most representative of the neoliberal logic that permeates the law.

The first, provides for the cancellation of the equivalence between public and private, to reiterate that it is up to the public to: carry out a survey of the territory to identify needs and establish priorities; develop a real regional health plan (of which there is no trace); define the areas and methods of collaboration with the private sector; verify its activity, sanctioning it when the agreements are not respected.Ithe second question aims to limit the possibility for the ATS to accredit any private structure that requests it, putting an end to the current wild west and referring the responsibility for such decisions to the Region which must be placed within and in harmony with the Regional Health Plan.The third has the objective of limiting the outsourcing of services by ASSTs, starting by establishing that Community Houses cannot be in private hands.

The verification of the admissibility of the questions, according to the provisions of the 2008 regional statute, should have been the responsibility of an independent Guarantee Commission. But, although fifteen years have passed, this Commission has never been appointed. The decision thus passed into the hands of the Bureau which, instead of giving the referendum the green light, postponed the decision to Regional Council which declared the three questions inadmissible, based on entirely political evaluations, which have nothing to do with the dutiful and expected legal judgment. By pretending to ignore the obvious and macroscopic conflict of interests, the majority has, for now, avoided subjecting their health policy choices to the evaluation of citizens; a sign of arrogance but also of weakness.

The referendum committee has decided to continue on its path both on institutional grounds by submitting an appeal to the TAR, and in the street mobilization which will include ten days of initiatives in all the provinces from 12 October and a demonstration in Milan on Saturday 21 October. The objective is to bring back to commitment a significant part of those who abstained from voting in recent elections with the awareness that the construction of a strong SSR is a guarantee for the life of each of us, without exception.

Vittorio Agnoletto, Doctor, University of Milan.

