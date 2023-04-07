Printable version

Press release no. 14

Release date 7 April 2023

Defibrillators, Schillaci and Abodi sign decree for use in competitions and training

The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, and the Minister of Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, signed the decree governing the certification of non-competitive and amateur sports and guidelines on the equipment and use of semi-automatic and automatic defibrillators and any other life-saving devices in competitions and training.

The provision updates the previous ministerial decree of 2013 in implementation of the provisions of law 116/2021 and provides for the use of automatic external defibrillators (AED) in addition to semi-automatic ones, also in training and competitions, as well as the obligation for clubs athletes to share the use of defibrillators with all those who use the facilities. The AED must be registered with the territorially competent 118 health emergency system operations centre.

“We have filled a gap by implementing an important regulation which affects the many amateur sports associations present on the national territory – declares Minister Schillaci. Physical activity is an important factor in promoting health and it is essential to ensure the protection of those who practice it. There is ample evidence that in the event of sudden cardiac arrest, prompt and appropriate first aid can help save up to 30 percent more of those affected. We have a duty to adopt all the necessary measures to safeguard the health of our children and sportsmen who attend facilities and gyms with enthusiasm and confidence throughout Italy and the equipment and defibrillators undoubtedly represent an additional guarantee for everyone’s safety”.

“The Decree signed with Colleague Schillaci – declares Minister Abodi – represents an important stage in our collaborative relationship and a further step forward in protecting the health of all ASD and SSD members registered in the Register of the Department of Sport of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers . This Act fully implements the law of 2021, which introduced the obligation of semi-automatic and automatic defibrillators (AED), to be used following the guidelines indicated, also for training and in the preparation phases for competitions. The protection profile of all practitioners of a sport, non-competitive or amateur, will increase, and it will be possible to save the life of those who suffer cardiac arrest, due to cardiac and non-cardiac causes”.