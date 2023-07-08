Deficiency of digestive enzymes – additional risk for blood sugar in diabetics …

CGC Cramer-Gesundheits-Consulting GmbH

Diabetes mellitus not only affects blood sugar, but also many other bodily functions. Blood vessels, nerves, eyes, feet and the kidneys therefore deserve special attention. Ironically, the pancreas itself is hardly the focus, not even in training courses for diabetics. 51% are type 1 and 31% are type 2 [1] and 83% of type 3c diabetics [2] in addition to the production of insulin and glucagon, the formation of digestive enzymes in the pancreas is also reduced. This enzyme deficiency (exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, EPI) is not without consequences: constantly recurring digestive problems after meals severely limit the quality of life; However, poorly controlled blood sugar is particularly critical for diabetics. Experts therefore advise diabetics to regularly check for an EPI [3]. Using a simple interactive self-test on the website www.nortase.de, diabetics can assess their EPI risk and learn a lot about the disease: self-test: EPI in diabetes mellitus. Evidence of a digestive enzyme deficiency should be clarified with the therapist. For treatment, drugs containing digestive enzymes are taken with all meals. The vegetarian enzymes from rice mushrooms (Rizoenzyme) are particularly suitable for diabetics.

Discuss digestive issues with therapist

The self-test, which was carried out in cooperation with the diabetologist Dr. Ilka Simon-Wagner is aimed exclusively at people with diabetes mellitus. “It does not replace a medical diagnosis,” says the doctor from Lichtenfels, “but it can give clear indications of whether the person affected is suffering from an enzyme deficiency in the pancreas.” Unfortunately, even doctors rarely take EPI into account when investigating the cause. Diarrhea and flatulence are more likely to be attributed to the diabetes medication. However, diabetics who know the warning signals of the EPI can better assess their symptoms themselves and specifically address them to their therapist. “It is important that patients do not hide their digestive problems out of shame, but communicate them openly. If the enzyme deficiency is not treated, the inadequate digestion in diabetics can lead to undesirable blood sugar imbalances,” says the expert.

Evidence of an EPI

Digestive problems such as a feeling of fullness, diarrhea, flatulence, loss of intestinal gas and abdominal pain are non-specific symptoms of EPI that also occur with other intestinal diseases or intolerances. On the other hand, it typically occurs about 30 minutes after fatty meals or fatty drinks (e.g. cappuccino). The longer diabetes mellitus has existed, the higher the probability that an EPI is also present. Typical of the late phase of the disease is a light-colored, sticky and foul-smelling fatty stool that often has to be removed from the toilet bowl with a brush.

In addition to the type and occurrence of the symptoms, questions about the use of fructose, sugar substitutes and diabetes medication, which can also cause diarrhea and flatulence, as well as warning signals and risk factors for the EPI (e.g. alcohol and smoking) help to classify the digestive problems ) but also to operations and co-diseases in which the tissue of the pancreas is removed or destroyed (e.g. chronic pancreatitis). At the end of the test, the participants receive an evaluation with their personal EPI risk and tips for further action. In order to be prepared for the conversation with the therapist, it is also worth taking a look at the brochure “Diabetes mellitus and exocrine pancreatic insufficiency” in the service area of ​​the website www.nortase.de.

What diabetics should know about EPI treatment

In practice, the EPI is usually detected by a simple stool test for pancreatic elastase 1. If left untreated, EPI leads to weight loss and malnutrition, which is associated with fatigue, poor concentration, night blindness or osteoporosis. In order to prevent indigestion, long-term effects and, in the case of diabetics, blood sugar imbalances, digestive enzymes must be taken with every meal. The digestive enzymes used in the treatment come from either the pancreas of pigs or from rice mushrooms (rizoenzymes). “Most of the time, immediately after eating, you can see whether the enzymes were taken in sufficient doses and correctly during meals,” says the doctor, based on her many years of experience. If symptoms still occur despite taking enzymes, the dose must be increased and adjusted to the size and fat content of the meals. “There are other reasons for persistent EPI symptoms in diabetics: nerve damage caused by diabetes mellitus, which means that the digestive enzymes have to work in an acidic environment. However, animal digestive enzymes can only work to a limited extent in an acidic stomach or acidic intestine,” explains the diabetologist. Acid-stable rizoenzyms such as in the drug NORTASE® are not dependent on the pH value of their environment and can in such a case already work reliably in the stomach and the over-acidified small intestine.

Co-disease exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI)

10 tips for diabetics

Observe your body’s response to food. If you have digestive problems that occur regularly after meals, do the self-test at www.nortase.de to assess your risk of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI). Talk openly with your therapist about your digestive problems. Have a stool test for pancreatic elastase 1 to detect the PPI. For EPI treatment, together with your practitioner, consider enzyme supplements that suit your lifestyle (e.g. animal-free) because you will likely have to take them forever! Consider enzymes that can also work in an acidic environment (such as rizoenzymes in NORTASE®) with your practitioner if you have e.g. B. have a gastric emptying disorder or a very severe EPI. Take the digestive enzymes with all meals and fatty drinks. Adjust the dose of digestive enzymes based on the size and fat content of your meals. Increase the enzyme dose if you still experience symptoms. Keep a food and enzyme diary to find your personal enzyme dose.

* Mandatory text NORTASE®

Areas of application: Replacement of digestive enzymes in case of maldigestion (indigestion) as a result of a disturbed function of the pancreas. Contains lactose. For risks and side effects, read the leaflet and ask your doctor or pharmacist. Status 03/21.

Editorial note on gender-neutral wording

The gender-specific spelling is not used in this press release solely for better readability. All personal formulations in this text are therefore to be interpreted as gender-neutral.

Fig. 1: EPI self-test for diabetics

