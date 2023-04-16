Defrel decides, second knockout in a row for Allegri LIVE

REGGIO EMILIA – Second knockout in a row in the championship for the Juventus by Massimiliano Allegri, who after losing on the field of Lazio it also falls there Mapei Stadiumstretched out by the goal scored in the 64th minute by the substitute Defrel (in after the interval in place of Pinamonti). After a first half stingy with chances and a almost an own goal by Gatti (with the post to save Perin) it was a mistake by Beans to pave the way for the French attacker, who with his acute allows Dionisi’s neroverdi to take at -4 from the same bianconeri. Not the best way for Juve to approach the move to Portugal on the sports pitchwhere Di Maria and his companions will try to capitalize on the 1-0 obtained in the first round of the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Relive the direct of the match, the curiosities and the comments post match.

90’+6′ – Game over: Sassuolo-Juve 1-0

Triple whistle from the referee and match over at Mapei Stadium, where Sassuolo beat Juve 1-0 thanks to the goal scored by Defrel al 64′.

90’+5′ – Yellow card for Chiesa

Yellow for the Juventus player Chiesa for a foul in midfield, with Sassuolo protesting the lack of advantage granted by the referee.

90’+1′ – Recovery announced

It’s five minutes of recovery granted by the referee at Mapei Stadium.

90′ – Last change in Sassuolo, Rabiot dangerous

Ultima replacement in Sassuolo, with coach Dionisi inserting Tressoldi in place of Ferrari. Immediately after the corner change for Juve and an opportunity for Rabiot, who does not, however, frame the goal.

89′ – Di Maria stops Defrel

Another Sassuolo counterattack with a three against one stopped by Di Mariagood at choosing the tripping time on Defrel wasting so a wonderful opportunity.

86′ – Sassuolo wastes in the restart

Dangerous restart of Sassuolowith the newcomer Harroui who goes to shoot but ends high above the crossbar.

83′ – Juve, inside Pogba

Change in Juvewith Allegri playing the pogba letter: the French midfielder comes on instead of Paredes.

80′ – Ceide fails to double

Missed knockout blow by the Sassuolo: on a soft cross from the right Ceide is left incredibly alone in the Juventus area, but the header of the newly entered neroverde is too weak to worry Perin.

78′ – Double substitution for Sassuolo

Two substitutions in the Sassuolowith coach Dionisi letting in Good luck, Ceide instead of Bajrami and Laurienté

75′ – Dangerous Juve with Di Maria

Another opportunity for Juve: bravo Chiesa to recover the ball on the right and to serve in the area Of Mariawho gets rid of an opponent and kicks without aiming at the goal (slightly high ball).

73′ – Advice miracle on Rabiot

Juve very close to equalizing: on a cross from a corner Rabiot anticipates everyone head, but Advice denies him the goal with a feat.

71′ – A change in Sassuolo

Replacement for the Sassuolo: Coach Dionisi calls Matheus Henrique back to the bench e throw Harroui into the fray.

66′ – Juve, inside Chiesa and Miretti

Still two substitutions in Juvewith Allegri inserting Miretti and Church instead of Beans and Kostic for switch to 4-3-3.

64′ – Goal from Defrel, ahead of Sassuolo

Goal from Sassuolo: the black and white from yet another corner Beans he rejects badly and takes advantage of it Defrel, who overtakes Perin with his left foot. Juve now forced to chase.

63′ – Gatti risks an own goal: post

Sassuolo dangerous: on the development of a corner it is the Juventus player Gatti who risks the own goal, spending the ball on the post with the head. Shortly before Gatti he had saved the bianconeri on an incursion by Matheus Henrique

58′ – Danilo engages Consigli

Juve’s attempt from distance with Danilobut on the conclusion of the Brazilian is well placed the neroverde goalkeeper Advice that pushes back with fists.

57′ – Juve, Di Maria and Cuadrado in

Double change in Juve: the coach Allegri sends on the field Di Maria and Cuadrado instead of Milik and Barbieri

56′ – Perin’s prowess on Defrel

Another great save by the Juventus goalkeeper Verywho this time denies the goal with a feat a Defrel.

55′ – Perin attentive to Maxime Lopez

Sassuolo insists: ball to the limit for Maxime Lopez who seeks the far post with his right foot around, but Very he is attentive and stretches out to deflect for a corner.

53′ – Frattesi kicks in the corner

Try the Sassuolo on action from a corner: cross into the area where Frattesi turns on the fly right footed, with the ball that flies high in curves though.

46′ – Off to the second half, a substitution for Dionisi

The second half started with a novelty in Sassuolo: the neroverde coach Dionisi sent onto the pitch Defrel instead of Pinamonti.

First half stingy with emotions

First 45′ with zero shots on goal: a Bajrami conclusionwhich in any case did not require Perin’s intervention (ball over the crossbar) remains the most dangerous and clearest action of the first half.

45′ – The first half ends

The first half ends without recovery and without goals. It certainly wasn’t a first half of the game full of emotions, a blocked and very tactical match.

39′ – Juve slow and imprecise

Still no shot on goal, Sassuolo is certainly better than Juventus, which is slow, imprecise and does not affect attack. The neroverdi have more initiative.

26′ – Frattesi tries, outside the net

A scheme from a corner frees Frattesi, who scares Perin by kicking to the outside of the net.

21′ – Chance per Bajrami

Here it is the first chance of the match that happens on Bajrami’s right foot, good at coordinating and hitting hard, but the ball goes high.

18′ – Match blocked

The match struggles to take off, the two teams fail to create interesting opportunities.

5′ – Curiosity about Barbieri

Only Verona (9) and Turin (6) have fielded more starters players born since 2001 from Juventus (5) in this Serie A season: Fabio Miretti (2003), Matìas Soulé (2003) Thomas Barbieri (2002 owner today), Enzo Barrenechea (2001) and Nicolò Fagioli (2001, also owner today).

1′ – SASSUOLO-JUVE BEGINS

The match begins, the first ball belongs to Juve.

Carnevali: “Frattesi-Juve? There’s nothing”

The CEO of Sassuolo Giovanni Carenevali to Dazn on Frattesi in the pre-race: “It won’t be easy for him, there’s a lot of attention on him, he’s coveted by many clubs, but it’s premature now to talk about the transfer market. There’s nothing concrete with Juventus, we’ll see what happens.”

Kostic recalls the fire calendar

Kostic to Dazn in the pre-game: “It’s a very important match for us, we need to win. Sassuolo are a good team, they’ve picked up a lot of points in the last 10 games. We have to think match by match, after Sassuolo we’ll have Sporting, then Napoli and Inter.”

Serie A debut for Barbieri

Allegri launches Tommaso Barbieri (20 years old) born in 2002 on the right wing from 1′, deployed in the role of Cuadrado. For the young Juventus player, who made his debut in the Champions League against PSG on 2 November, it is his absolute debut in Serie A.

Rabiot chasing Nedved and Marchisio

Adrien Rabiot has scored eight goals in this league and can equal Pavel Nedved (9 in 2002/03), Claudio Marchisio (9 in 2011/12), Sami Khedira (9 in 2017/18) and Arturo Vidal (9 in 2013/14 ), as Juventus midfielder with the most goals scored excluding penalties in a single Serie A season in the three-point-to-win era.

The official formations

SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Advice; Toljan, Erlic, Tressoldi, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez, Henrique; Bajrami, Pinamonti, Lauriente. Trainer: Dionysis.

JUVE (3-5-2): Perine; Danilo, Gatti, Bremer; Barberi, Paredes, Fagioli, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Vlahovic. Trainer: Allegri.

Vlahovic abstinence, but with Sassuolo…

Dusan Vlahovic has scored four Serie A goals against Sassuolo, including a brace in the first leg. However, the Serbian has not scored in any of his last eight games, seven starting from the first minute: it is the first time he has run out of goals in seven consecutive starts in the competition.

Numbers and curiosities about Sassuolo-Juve

Juventus is the team against which Sassuolo has lost the most matches in Serie A (14 out of 19 played) and the one against which they have conceded the most goals (47): for the neroverdi only two wins and three draws in the league against the bianconeri (l he only home success dates back to 28 October 2015 (1-0, goal by Nicola Sansone).

This will be the fifth time that Sassuolo and Juventus have faced each other in Serie A from the 30th matchday of the championship onwards: in the previous four – all played at Mapei – both teams have scored (4.3 goals scored on average per game) and the bianconeri are always remained unbeaten (3W, 1N).

Sassuolo have won three of their last four Serie A meetings against opponents in the top seven positions in the table at the start of the day (L1), after not achieving any successes in the previous nine (D2, L7).





Allegri:





Mapei Stadium – Reggio Emilia