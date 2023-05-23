Home » Defrosting food avoids this common mistake
Health

Defrosting food avoids this common mistake

Defrosting food: is there a correct way to do it, avoiding errors and related risks to health and well-being? Apparently yes. Find out the right steps to take

Defrosting food correctly is a fundamental step in ensuring food safety. Many of us tend to rush into this process without considering the implications for food quality and safety.

Frozen food (Photo from Canva) – lindiscreto.it

Here is a guide on the correct way to defrost food, avoiding common mistakes and potential health risks. Did you know all these steps?

Defrost food correctly: avoid common mistakes

What are the most common ways to defrost food? How to carry them out in the correct way? Which should you avoid? Let’s find out

Defrost in the refrigerator
The best and safest way to defrost food is to do it in the refrigerator. Place food in a sealed container or on a plate to prevent juices from spreading and contaminating other foods. The process will take longer, but will reduce the risk of bacterial growth and loss of food quality.

Thaw at room temperature
Avoid defrosting food at room temperatureas this method creates an environment conducive to bacterial growth. Bacteria can multiply rapidly on the outer surfaces of food, increasing the risk of food poisoning. Thawing at room temperature is especially risky for foods such as meat, fish and poultry.

Frozen food (Photo from Canva) – lindiscreto.it

Defrosting in the microwave
If you are in a hurry, you can use the microwave oven to defrost food quickly and efficient. However, it is imperative that you follow the manufacturer’s instructions and use the defrost function of your microwave. Be sure to rotate and turn the food during the process to ensure even heating. After defrosting, food should be cooked immediately to avoid bacterial growth.

Thaw under cold running water
Another safe way to defrost food quickly is to use cold running water. Put the food in a sealed plastic bag and immerse it in a bowl of cold water. Change the water every 30 minutes to maintain a low temperature. This method requires constant attention and is not recommended for delicate foods or in thin pieces.

Defrost food (Photo from Canva) – lindiscreto.it

Avoid partial thawing
Partial thawing, in which part of the food is still frozen, it’s a common mistake that can cause food safety issues. Bacteria can survive in these colder areas and then multiply during cooking. Be sure to defrost food completely before cooking.

Immediate cooking after defrosting
After defrosting food, it is important to cook it immediately. Do not leave thawed food at room temperature for more than two hours, as this promotes bacterial growth. Cooking defrosted food properly ensures that any residual bacteria are destroyed and prevents the risk of food poisoning.

