Defrosting meat: be careful, you run these serious risks | How to do it without errors

Find out how to defrost meat safely, and the risks related to bad defrosting

Freezing meat is a common habit in our kitchens, which allows us to always have fresh food available and to avoid waste. It’s nice to have a small supply in the freezer without having to rush to the grocery store, but when it comes time to defrost meat it’s important to do it right. This is because if you do not do it correctly, you can experience the growth of harmful bacteria.

If you’ve ever bought meat in large quantities, had sudden changes in plans, or simply couldn’t resist the urge to stock up on meat from a trusted producer, you’ve probably been dealing with the freezing and thawing process. Today we will find out what they are the correct and safe methods to defrost meat, and the risks you run if you’re not careful.

The correct methods for defrosting meat

A general advice is to avoid defrost the meat at room temperature or on the radiatoras these conditions could favor the proliferation of bacteria. The safest way to defrost meat is to cook it go straight from the freezer to the fridge. Put it in a container to collect liquids and prevent them from contaminating other foods, and let it thaw slowly at a controlled temperature. The time required varies based on the size and thickness of the meat, but typically takes about 12 hours.

Another method suggested by the Food and Bioscience Unit del SP Technical Research Institute di GöteborgSweden, is to dip the meat (sealed in a plastic bag to avoid contamination) in cold water current. Water, being a better conductor of heat than air, facilitates faster and more uniform defrosting.

One of the practices to be avoidedunfortunately still very common, is the use of the microwave to defrost the meat. This can cause one uneven defrostingwith some parts of the meat likely to cook while others remain frozen.

Another mistake not to make is refreeze the meat once it has thawed. The bacteria in meat, while inactive at low temperatures, can start multiplying again once the meat is heated to warmer temperatures. For this reason, defrosted meat should be cooked immediately and never refrozen.

Freezing and defrosting meat may seem like a simple task, but doing it correctly is essential for your health: follow these tips to ensure safe defrosting and to best preserve the taste of your meat. Always remember that bacteria can only be destroyed with high cooking temperatures, i.e. exceeding 70° always cook meat properly after defrosting it. Enjoy your meal!







