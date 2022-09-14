Degree in medicine in Piacenza, 177 candidates present at the entrance test. S.i is held regularly on Tuesday 13 September – explains the note from the University of Parma – the admission test to the single-cycle master’s degree course in Medicine and Surgery, activated in the spaces of the Alberoni College: 177 the candidates present, with an attendance rate of 86.8% compared to 204 students who have chosen Parma as the site of the test. The test was held in the central classrooms of the Department of Medicine and Surgery. However, it should be remembered that 613 is the total number of applications submitted to access the course (therefore also including those who have chosen to take the test in other locations). The places available for Medicine and Surgery are 100 (60 for Italian citizens, citizens of the European Union and equivalent non-EU citizens and 40 for non-EU citizens residing abroad). Thursday September 15 the test for admission to the three-year degree courses of the Health care professions (Physiotherapy, Nursing, Speech therapy, Orthoptics and ophthalmological assistance, Obstetrics, Audioprosthetic techniques, Biomedical laboratory techniques, Medical radiology techniques, imaging and radiotherapy, Prevention techniques in the environment and in the workplace).