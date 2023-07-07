Dehydration, Does Green Tea Really Work? It may not be ideal

The problem of dehydration is very common as well as dangerous, but is it correct to ‘fix’ it with green tea? Not everyone knows.

Drinking water is essential for the health and well-being of the bodyfor the functioning of all the apparatuses and organs.

Sometimes though most people don’t drink enough water falling back on herbal teas, soft drinks and more.

Many, for example, have the habit of replacing water with green tea, but is it really good for you? What you need to know about this very widespread habit.

Dehydration: Tea isn’t always a good idea

For many years the basic idea was to drink eight glasses of water a day to stay fit. The national standards then changed, arriving to estimate an almost double water consumption. The problem is that tending to reach the recommended two liters of water a day is not easy at all. after a while it risks being boring and pushes to fall back on other products.

What are the major risks one faces if one abuses green tea (tantasalute.it)

The substitutions but that’s not always a good idea. Many think that drinking green tea is a real panacea but it is not. This products widely used in the indian medicine e Chinese contains caffeine. So even if it is used instead of water, it is not the same thing. Not only is it a stimulating drink, in fact, but also a product known for its capabilities diuretics e draining. So instead of favoring the percentages of water it leads to a decrease with a greater flow of blood to the kidneys and therefore a lot of pee.

Green tea is definitely to be used as a once in a while item, but not all the time nor in large quantities. Otherwise it risks promoting dehydration. Drinking multiple cups a day isn’t healthy, sure though get dehydrated six cups a day are needed but even in order not to reach these excesses one must still be careful because the risk is very high.

So this drink can be useful for everyone who they consume a lot of coffee, to go to reduce or replace it. However in other cases or in general, the question of two liters of water remains the fundamental thing because there are no other alternatives that are good for you. Obviously sugary drinks and the like are to be banned as they are bad for the body and do not serve to hydrate the body. Water is the basis of the regularity of the organism, of the beauty of the skin, the prevention of many diseases but also of a notably different aesthetic. For this there are no substitutes that hold, if it is boring you can help yourself with a little sparkling water, a few slices of lemon, a little mint to make it tastier but nothing more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

