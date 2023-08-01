Dehydration is the enemy of motorists

According to a British study, dehydration causes as many road accidents as alcohol.

The dangers for motorists are not only those related to alcohol intake, but also those, often underestimated, deriving from dehydration, especially in the sultry days we are experiencing. This is highlighted by a study by Loughborough Universitypublished in the Journal of Physiology and Behavior, according to which drink little water causes the same number of accidents as alcohol.

The risk is mainly borne by those who consume only 25 milliliters of water per hour. According to statistics, dehydration leads to twice as many mistakes as those made by properly hydrated motorists.

“There is no doubt that driving after drinking or under the influence of drugs increases the risk of accidents, but our findings highlight an unrecognized danger and suggest that drivers should be encouraged to hydrate adequately,” explains Dr Ron Maughanauthor of the study.

It is above all the brain that suffers from dehydration, which loses lucidity and ability to concentrate. The researchers carried out a series of tests with a driving simulator on 12 male drivers. The subjects used the simulator when they were hydrated, i.e. consuming 200 milliliters of water every hour.

Then they repeated the test when they were not hydrated, consuming only 25ml of water every hour. In the first case, an average of 47 driving errors were made, while in the second 101. This is a figure comparable with that attributed to sleep-deprived or drunk drivers.

“Dehydration can cause symptoms such as headaches, weakness, dizziness, tiredness, and generally make people more fatigued and lethargic, with self-reported attention rates and lower ability to concentrate,” concludes Maughan.

