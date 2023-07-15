Dehydration, what are the symptoms and why you can even pass out – breaking latest news

by Cristina Brown

Very hot days can lead to dehydration, especially in the elderly who feel less thirsty. The liquids lost with an excess of sweat must be replenished with saline solutions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 73, lost consciousness at home and the cause of his illness would have been dehydration probably caused by the many hours spent in the heat in the sun on a visit to Lake Tiberias.

The thermoregulation system

In fact, when it’s too hot, the body’s thermoregulation system is altered and goes into alarm, triggering the reactions needed to dissipate the excess heat. The body thus begins to perspire, but with the rapid elimination of liquids through sweat, there is a risk of rapidly encountering dehydration, especially in the elderly who, feeling less thirsty, are generally less hydrated.

The dangerous metabolic alterations

The loss of fluids from the body greater than that introduced can therefore determine dangerous metabolic alterations which also manifest themselves with serious neurological symptoms. The main symptoms of dehydration are: thirst, weakness, dizziness, palpitations, anxiety, dry skin and mucous membranes, muscle cramps, lowering of blood pressure up to fainting. Those suffering from heart failure and tachycardia are more exposed to the alteration of the electrolyte balance. Excessive heat also activates inflammatory mechanisms and reduces the immune system, increasing the risk of contracting respiratory infections.

What to do

To help the body recover, rest and the intake of rehydrating saline solutions are recommended to replenish the fluids and mineral salts lost, especially potassium and magnesium. It is important to avoid sugar loads, so sugary drinks should be avoided. The only liquids compatible with hydration are water, infusions and herbal teas without sugars and sweeteners. Pay attention to the temperature of the drinks: a liquid that is too cold gives a signal to which the body reacts by producing more heat. You can drink a cool drink, but you have to let it go slowly into the stomach.

The elderly most at risk

As mentioned, the elderly are more susceptible to heat, because the ability to adapt metabolism and physiological functions to climatic variations decreases with age. it is therefore necessary to ensure that elderly people stay in dehumidified and air-conditioned environments. The dehumidification of the air causes the body’s thermoregulation system to work. Elderly people may also have a reduced sense of thirst and should therefore be encouraged to drink, even if they do not feel the need to.

