Delay the aging process: 5 tips on how to prevent forehead wrinkles

In addition to crow’s feet or lip wrinkles, the first forehead wrinkles also form over time. Of course, they are not that bad and are simply part of it. We give you five tips that you can use to delay the aging process of the lines in your mind.

From the age of 25, the collagen production of our skin decreases more and more. The result is the first small wrinkles and lines. How the grooves form depends on several things. When it comes to our forehead wrinkles, however, a person’s facial expressions are particularly important.

So if you often brood and frown, you are more likely to get forehead wrinkles. In addition, the skin stretched tightly over the frontal bones has comparatively little subcutaneous fatty tissue. As a result, dryness, loss of collagen, our lifestyle or UV radiation become apparent more quickly than in other areas. Unfortunately, the natural aging process of the skin cannot be prevented. With a few tricks you can counteract your forehead wrinkles. How it works? Just keep reading!

1. Check your eyes!

Do you often frown, but don’t know exactly why? Then maybe you should do an eye test. Because if you don’t see well, you automatically frown. Glasses that are tailored to you can not only help you see better again, but also relax your facial expressions.

2. Watch your diet

It is clear that our diet has a massive influence on the appearance of our skin. But which foods really counteract premature aging? In addition to sufficient fluid intake, vitamin C, for example, is super important for a beautiful and young complexion. For example, it boosts cell activity, prevents blemishes and makes the complexion radiant. In addition, essential fatty acids are important for the suppleness of the skin. These can be found, for example, in avocados, nuts, blueberries, kale and fish.

3. Rely on the right skin care

Proper skin care is also essential to prevent forehead wrinkles. In addition to daily cleansing and rich care, you should also intensively care for your skin once or twice a week. Peelings and masks with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, retinol or resveratrol are ideal for this. They stimulate blood circulation and boost the important metabolic processes in the skin.

4. Protect yourself from the sun!

It really cannot be said enough: UV rays play a massive role in skin aging. Therefore, protect yourself from the sun every day and even in bad weather. In this way you avoid premature skin aging, permanent skin damage or pigment disorders.

5. Applies massages

Everything that stimulates the skin and stimulates blood circulation counteracts skin aging and thus also wrinkles. You don’t necessarily have to run to the cosmetics or buy expensive tools for this. You can massage this region wonderfully with your fingers and thus prevent wrinkles. Important: The massage movement should always go away from the face and towards the hairline.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

