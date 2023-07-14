Delays and Cost Overruns for San Paolo School Campus Gymnasium Construction

San Paolo School Campus Faces Another Year Without Gym

The San Paolo school campus in Italy is once again starting the year without a gymnasium for its students. Families recently received a communication stating that from September, students will have to return to physical activity in via Roma. This news comes as a disappointment, as a sports center with an investment of over 5 million euros, funded by the ministry, municipality, and province, was expected to be completed and ready for use.

The plan was for the sports center to be available in the morning for the six schools in via Galcianese and in the afternoon for volleyball clubs, basketball, handball, and gymnastics. However, the construction timeline did not align with the administrators’ wishes, resulting in delays. As a result, the facility will not be ready until next spring, and an additional one million euros will be required to complete the gyms and roads.

The unexpected cost increase was primarily due to the building’s electrical substation. Despite the challenges, funding has been secured to cover the additional expenses.

For now, the schools in via Galcianese will likely have to conclude the school year using the gymnasium in via Roma. The sports clubs, on the other hand, will have to wait until spring 2025 to start utilizing the new spaces.

Deputy mayor Simone Faggi explained that the gymnasium still requires finishing touches on the electrical substation, which must be completed and tested by the end of the year. Additionally, external roads and emergency vehicle access need work, demanding an extra one million euros. The funding has already been secured, with the Province and the Municipality sharing the costs. The Municipality plans to allocate 500 thousand euros in the July budget change to initiate the construction process.

Despite the setbacks, the administration is optimistic about closing the construction site and making the gymnasium fully functional by spring. The ongoing commitment to completing the project will ensure that students and sports clubs in the San Paolo school campus can finally enjoy the benefits of a fully equipped facility.

