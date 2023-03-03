news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 02 – To make families aware of the correct use of the internet, digital devices and platforms by children, the paediatrician associations Acp, Fimp and Sip in collaboration with Meta and the Carolina Foundation are launching nationwide the ‘Delicate Connections’ project. The aim of the initiative is to promote awareness of the correct use of technology and good practices in this field thanks to the guidance of over 11,000 pediatricians present throughout the country, who will be provided with training and information opportunities – as well as educational and multimedia materials also available for families on the website www.minorionline.com – dedicated to preventing the dangers that minors may incur online.



The launch on a national scale – explains a note – follows an initial pilot phase of the project, carried out last year by a pool of volunteer pediatricians which involved around 800 families throughout Italy. A poor perception of families on the risks of improper use of digital technology emerged: from the symptoms of addiction to the main dangers in terms of psychophysical health, such as sexting and grooming.



These results have made it possible to draw up a first ‘Digital health report’, a document that will allow paediatricians to define the parameters of psychophysical development of children, with particular attention to the digital sphere. The results of the pilot project also formed the basis for organizing remote in-depth training starting in April, to give pediatricians all the tools to guide parents and help them understand, for example, what age is under which the use of technology or the importance of dedicating total attention to children while breastfeeding is not recommended. A Scientific Committee, made up of two professionals for each institution involved, produced the material necessary to launch the initiative. Meta and the Carolina Foundation, established in memory of Carolina Picchio – the first recognized victim of cyberbullying in Italy – have collaborated in the creation of training material and will provide support tools for families and training courses for paediatricians. (HANDLE).

