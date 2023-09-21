Delicious and Easy Carrot Tortilla Recipe: Perfect for Celiacs and Vegetarians!

Carrot tortilla: follow the recipe

A carrot tortilla, perfect for celiacs and vegetarians? Here is the very easy and tasty recipe!

The plate, of South American origin, is loved all over the world for its taste and versatility.

The irresistible flavor meets any taste and any food challenge, given by food allergies or intolerances, which can make it difficult to consume and prepare.

But today there is excellent news for tortilla lovers: we suggest a version without milk and eggs.

Try this delicious version, taste that explodes with every bite!

Tortillas: versatility at your fingertips

Tortillas are one of the pillars of Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine. These tasty little culinary foods can be filled with a wide range of ingredients from meat to fish, from vegetables to cheese, thus creating a variety of irresistible dishes.

In this article, we will suggest tortillas made from an excellent mixture made from carrots, in a truly tasty version. Amaze your guests with this recipe!

The tasty recipe based on carrots

The recipe we are about to propose is for 7 tortilla discs. The ingredients are:

– 5 medium-sized carrots (about 350g)

– 100g of corn flour

– 80g of grated cheese (preferably Parmesan)

The process is very simple. Start by cleaning and washing the carrots thoroughly and removing the ends. Then, in a second step, use a potato peeler to remove the external part of the carrots and grate them into small pieces with a grater with narrow holes. You can choose to blend the carrots, it’s simply subjective. Add salt to taste and leave them to rest for about 10-15 minutes. This step is important: it will allow the carrots to expel the vegetation water.

Now, combine all the carrots and mix with the corn flour and the grated cheese in a bowl. Mix everything vigorously until you obtain a homogeneous mixture. Proceed by giving the tortillas an oval shape, preparing uniform circles to place directly on the baking tray. Cook the dish in a preheated oven at 200 degrees with a fan oven for about 15 minutes. You can choose the air fryer at 190 degrees for about 12 minutes. Finally, let the disks cool and if you want to give them the typical shape of tacos, you can place them while they are still hot, on a rolling pin until they cool completely. Finally, proceed with the filling, to your taste and pleasure. All you have to do is try this recipe. Enjoy your meal!

