Delicious and easy recipe for spring

As soon as it gets warmer outside, we also crave light dishes that are not heavy on the stomach. Salads taste bland and boring? You are so wrong about that! Whether it’s a crunchy leaf salad, creamy pasta salad, potato salad and Co. – there are endless delicious salad recipes that are not only perfect for a side dish, but even for the main meal. And on a barbecue evening, in addition to juicy steaks and co., grilled salads should not be missing. If you’re in the mood for something new, then you’ve come to the right place. How about a healthy and filling quinoa salad with feta, for example?

Quinoa Salat with Feta

Quinoa is referred to as a pseudocereal and has become increasingly popular in recent years. With a whopping 14 grams of protein per 100 grams, quinoa is an excellent vegan source of protein and can also be prepared in a variety of ways. Whether as a delicious grilled salad or for a filling meal – our recipe for quinoa salad with feta always tastes delicious!

Ingredients

180 Gramm Quinoa

480 ml water

350 grams of cherry tomatoes

2 medium cucumbers

80 Gram Kalamata Olives

2 red onions

200 grams of feta cheese

salt and pepper

Dressing:

70 ml olive oil

20 ml red wine vinegar

1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

20 grams of honey or maple syrup

15 grams of Dijon mustard

1 tsp dried oregano

2 garlic cloves, chopped small

salt and pepper

preparation

Rinse the quinoa in a colander under cold water.

Place the quinoa in a medium-sized saucepan with a little salt and the water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for about 15 minutes until the water is absorbed.

Remove from the heat and fluff the quinoa with a fork.

Whisk together the ingredients for the dressing in a small bowl.

Finely dice the cucumber and onion.

Halve the cherry tomatoes and olives.

In a large salad bowl, combine the quinoa, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and olives and mix well.

Add dressing and mix.

Sprinkle with feta cheese and serve.

And your quinoa salad with feta is ready!

refine the recipe

As with any other recipe, the Quinoa Salad with Feta can be adapted to your taste and you can experiment with the ingredients. Here are a few ideas on how to refine and spice up the salad.