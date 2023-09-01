Delicious and Light: A Recipe for Low-Calorie Potato Gateau with Zucchini

“We must not give up eating potato gateau if we follow a low-calorie diet: the recipe for preparing a light and tasty one”

The term gateau comes from the French language and generically means cake. The potato cake it is nothing more than a potato flan.

It is a very simple dish which we can serve as a single dish in a family lunch or dinner, or even in mini portions as an appetizer or aperitif.

The ingredients usually include, in addition to potatoes, butter, cooked ham, a stretched curd cheese such as provola or scamorza, but also mozzarella.

If we want we can make the gateau even less caloric and make one lighter version but tasty all the same. So let’s see how to make the gateau light.

The ingredients for the gateau light and cooking the potatoes

To make one light version of the potato gateau we will need 800 grams of potatoes and egg, pepper, paprika, marjoram, 40 grams of grated Parmesan cheese, 20 grams of corn flour, a zucchini, and a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil.

Let’s start the preparation by doing cook the potatoes until they become soft so that they can be crushed with the prongs of a fork: we can boil them whole in a pot with salted water or cut them into chunks and steam them.

How to compose the gateau and cook it

When the potatoes are cooked, put them in a large bowl and reduce them to a soft mass with a fork. Then add the egg, grated Parmesan, salt, pepper, paprika, and marjoram. We mix everything well with the fork to mix all the ingredients. Grease a baking tray with extra virgin olive oil and spread half of the potato mixture we have just prepared, compacting it well on the bottom and leveling the surface. We cover this layer of potato mixture with some very thin slices of zucchini with the help of a mandolin and cover them with one layer of grated parmesan.

We take the other half of the potato compound and spread it over the rest of the ingredients, compacting once again and leveling the surface of our gateau. Let’s grate more Parmesan on top again, sprinkle with cornmeal, and our gateau is ready for cooking. We inform a 180 degrees for three quarters of an hour, or in any case until we see the surface brown. To facilitate the formation of crispy crust, the last ten minutes we can operate the grill function of the oven.

