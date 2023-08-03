Delicious and Low-Calorie Options for First Courses: Don’t Give Up Pasta on Your Diet!

Don’t Give up Pasta on a Diet: Try these Low-Calorie First Courses

Many people believe that being on a diet means having to give up first courses. However, this is not entirely true. While it is important to limit certain foods, eliminating them altogether is unnecessary. The key is to choose wisely and opt for light first courses that are both delicious and low in calories.

It is important to remember that no food alone makes you gain or lose weight. This depends on various factors, including the type of seasoning used. For example, a dish of pasta topped with zucchini is significantly different from one topped with cream and cheese in terms of calorie content.

So, if you’re on a diet, there’s no need to give up on first courses. Instead, choose well and try these quick and easy recipes that are light on calories.

The first recipe you must try is a seafood-based dish. It’s incredibly simple as you just need to cook the pasta. Boil 80 grams of spaghetti, and at the same time, chop 120 grams of smoked swordfish. Season it with a drizzle of oil, salt, and pepper. Once the pasta is cooked, drain it al dente and mix it with the swordfish, finishing with a squeeze of lemon. This dish only contains 472 calories.

The second recipe is just as easy and will surprise you with its delicate flavor and creamy texture. Cook 80 grams of penne-type pasta or any other format you prefer. In a pan, add a teaspoon of oil and brown 120 grams of champignon mushrooms, seasoning with salt and pepper. Drain the pasta when it’s cooked and toss it in the pan with chopped parsley and 100 grams of light spreadable cheese. Add a little water if needed to achieve a smooth texture.

If you’re a fan of vegetables, try a first course with verdure. Cook 80 grams of pasta and sauté your choice of vegetables in a pan with a teaspoon of oil. For example, zucchini slices and pieces of asparagus. Drain the pasta and add it to the vegetables. Season with salt and herbs of your choice, finishing with 30 grams of grated Parmesan.

Lastly, experiment with rice. Cook 80 grams of rice and sauté 200 grams of cleaned prawns and a few vegetables of your choice in a pan with a spoonful of oil. For example, zucchini and carrot cut into julienne strips. Season the rice and prawns with salt.

These light first courses are not only delicious but also low in calories. So, don’t give up pasta if you’re on a diet. Instead, explore these options that allow you to enjoy your favorite dishes while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

