What are the best foods to include in a low-calorie diet? Let’s see together some suggestions.

Healthy ingredients (Photo from Canva) – Inran.it

When following a Slimming diet, the main goal is often to reduce calorie intake. But that doesn’t mean that you have to give up the taste and pleasure of eating. There are a number of foods that can be considered a dieter’s best friend, as they are both delicious and low in calories. In this article, we’ll uncover some of these foods that are perfect for satisfying your taste buds without compromising your weight loss efforts.

The foods best friends of the diet: what they are

Diet plan (Photo da Canva) – Inran.it

Needless to say, if you want to follow any type of high-calorie or slimming diet, first you need to contact a professional. Secondly, it is good to monitor the nutritional values ​​of each “diet-friendly” food, below are some suggestions to choose and incorporate with awareness.

Green leafy vegetables

Leafy green vegetables, such as spinach, kale, lettuce and arugula, they are rich in fiber and essential nutrients. They’re also incredibly low in calories. You can enjoy a crunchy salad or add leafy greens to your smoothies to boost your nutrient intake without the need for extra calories.

Zuchinis

Healthy food (Photo from Canva) – Inran.it

Zucchini are versatile and low in calories. You can use them to prepare zucchini spaghetti as a lighter alternative to pasta, or grill or bake them for a healthy and tasty side dish. Zucchini also contains vitamin C, potassium and fiber, making them an ideal choice for a balanced diet. Here is an exquisite recipe for zucchini spaghetti!

Melons

Melons are refreshing, low-calorie summer fruits. They are composed mainly of water, but are also rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms contain very few calories. They are ideal for your soups, salads or use them as a condiment to make dishes tastier without compromising the diet. They’re also a good source of plant-based protein, which can contribute to a longer-lasting feeling of fullness.

Egg

Eggs are another incredibly versatile and nutrient-rich food option. They abound in high quality protein and contain few calories. They can be eaten in various ways: scrambled, boiled or in an omelet with vegetables. The proteins present can help control appetite and maintain muscle during weight loss.

Salmon

Salmon is full of healthy fats and essential nutrients. It also contains:

Protein fatty acids omega-3 vitamins of group B.

Salmon can be cooked in a variety of ways, such as grilled, steamed, or baked. You can add it to your salads or create a delicious main course with low-calorie greens for a healthy and filling meal.

Yogurt greco

Greek yogurt is a great source of protein and can be a perfect choice for a low-calorie snack. It has a creamy texture and delicious flavor. Perfect to accompany with dried fruit or pieces of dark chocolate.

Carrots

Carrots are crunchy, sweet and full of fiber and vitamins. They are an ideal snack for those who don’t want to go overboard with pretzels or excessively caloric foods. You can eat them raw, cut into sticks, or use them in soups, stews or salads to add a touch of natural sweetness.

Quinoa

Quinoa is a cereal rich in protein, fiber and minerals. It’s a great alternative to rice or pasta and can be used in many healthy recipes. Quinoa is highly satiating and helps control appetite, making it an ideal choice for those on a low-calorie diet.

IF YOU WANT YOU CAN SUBSCRIBE TO OUR TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Berries

Berries, such as strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, are sweet, juicy and full of antioxidants. They’re a perfect option to satisfy your sweet tooth without adding a ton of calories.

Following a diet does not mean giving up the taste and satisfaction of food. The foods listed above are a dieter’s best friend, as they are delicious and low in calories.

Choosing one of these “diet’s best friends” foods can put you to the test, without giving up tasty but healthy recipes. Try your hand at cooking, try new flavors and textures and always remember that a balanced diet, regular physical activity and a positive attitude are essential for optimal well-being.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

