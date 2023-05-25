Delicious bruschettine, the trick that “tricks” those who don’t like vegetables

Do you have fussy guests who don’t like vegetables? With these delicious bruschettas they won’t even notice they’re eating them.

The vegetables are essential in a balanced and healthy diet, but not everyone can consume them. There are many, of all ages, who have a certain fear of all this “green” at the table and end up falling back on eliminating them completely from their diet. This problem could arise above all if we have particularly picky children, who we would love to feed good vegetables but who as soon as they see something that looks like a broccoli or a carrot, they don’t want to have any more.

If you have planned a lunch, a dinner or an aperitif with this category of people or if these people were you, don’t miss out. the recipe for delicious bruschetta which don’t even appear to be made with vegetables. And instead…

Green bruschettine for those who don’t like vegetables: the unmissable recipe for a healthy appetizer

The beauty of these delicious bruschetta is that the green is not even seen: it is found directly in the dough! You can then combine them as you like, the important thing is the base, i.e. a dough without leavening made with a fragrant mix of aromatic herbs. You can buy it ready-made or create it yourself with a dry trite of rosemary, basil, bay leaves, mint and any other herbs you want!

Ingredients

250 grams of flour

1 sachet of instant yeast

water to taste

sale q.b.

3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

mix of herbs to taste

Procedure

In a bowl mix together the farinail yeastil sale and thewater until you get a soft and smooth dough. Then add theextra virgin olive oil and the mix of herbs adjusting the amount according to how much you want the flavor to come through. Taste to understand! Mix everything well, creating a homogeneous and soft dough. Roll out the dough on a floured work surface with the help of a rolling pin. The dough must reach a thickness of 3 cm maximum, so that the bruschetta comes crunchy. Create disks with the help of a glass or a stencil. Oil a baking sheet well and place the disks so that they do not touch each other. Brush the surface of each disk with oil e bake at 200 degrees for 15 minutes.

Once this herb base has been created, you can create delicious bruschetta with the combinations you like best: tomato and Philadelphia, lard, honey and walnuts, raw ham, mortadella, anchovies… get creative!