Fast and uncomplicated dishes that can be conjured up in no time at all are a real blessing during the week. Because let’s be honest – after a long day at work we would rather relax on the couch than spend hours in front of the stove. We don’t know about you, but we feel like we always eat the same thing. A bit of variety now and then wouldn’t be bad, would it? Fancy a delicious broccoli and feta casserole for dinner? Sometimes vegetarian, with chicken or potatoes – with these oven dishes, no culinary wishes remain unfulfilled! So let’s go – read on and enjoy!
Vegetarian broccoli and feta casserole
Simply put all the ingredients in a casserole dish and put it in the oven – this creamy broccoli and feta casserole is just perfect when you’re in a hurry. The recipe is super variable and you can add more vegetables as you like. Whether with zucchini, cauliflower or a pumpkin-broccoli-feta casserole – absolutely anything is possible!
Ingredients for 4 servings:
- 600 Grams of Broccoli
- 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
- 300 grams of cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 bunch spring onions, finely chopped
- 250 grams of feta cheese
- 1 tsp each paprika powder and dried oregano
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- salt and pepper
Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and lightly grease a baking dish with olive oil.
- Wash the broccoli, remove the stalk and divide into small florets.
- Add the broccoli, onions, spring onions and cherry tomatoes to the casserole dish.
- Season the vegetables with the spices and mix well.
- Then sprinkle with feta cheese and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden brown.
- And your creamy tomato broccoli feta casserole is ready!
Oven feta rice
Whether as a healthy meal for the office or a relaxed dinner with the family – this rice broccoli feta casserole always tastes delicious!
Ingredients for 4 servings:
- 200 grams of rice
- 400 grams of broccoli, washed and divided into florets
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped small
- 250 grams of feta
- 400 ml vegetable broth
- 100 grams of cherry tomatoes, halved
- 50 Gram Kalamata-Oliven, entsteint
- The grated zest of 1 lemon
- salt and pepper
Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.
- Place feta cheese in the center of a casserole dish.
- Arrange the broccoli, tomatoes, onions, garlic and rice around it and pour over the vegetable stock.
- Season with salt and pepper and lemon peel and bake for about 35-40 minutes.
- Mash the feta cheese lightly with a fork and then mix all the ingredients well.
- Enjoy the rice broccoli feta casserole with a light salad.
Low-carb broccoli feta casserole with salmon
Whether salmon from the oven or quickly fried in a pan – salmon recipes are ideal if you want something a little more decadent. But how about a low-carb broccoli and feta casserole with salmon for dinner? Wonderfully creamy and irresistibly delicious – a real dream!
Ingredients for 4 servings:
- 350 grams of salmon fillets, skinless
- 400 Grams of Broccoli
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 230 ml Sahne
- 6 Owner
- 250 grams of feta cheese
- 50 grams of cheddar, grated
- salt and pepper
Preparation:
- Wash the salmon fillets, pat dry and cut into bite-sized pieces.
- Wash the broccoli, divide into florets and blanch in boiling water for 2-3 minutes.
- Rinse with ice water and drain.
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and lightly grease a baking dish with butter.
- Whisk eggs and cream in a bowl and season with salt and pepper.
- Place the salmon fillets in the casserole dish and top with broccoli and feta.
- Pour over the egg mixture, sprinkle with cheddar and place in the oven.
- Bake the low-carb broccoli-feta casserole for about 35-40 minutes until golden brown.
- Enjoy!
Potato casserole with feta and broccoli
You already know our best recipes for vegetable casseroles with potatoes, but you should definitely try this potato broccoli feta casserole. We made the recipe over the weekend and it was gone the same day – that says it all, doesn’t it?
Ingredients for 4-6 servings:
- 400 grams of potatoes, waxy
- 300 grams of broccoli, washed and divided into florets
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped small
- 200 grams of feta cheese
- 100 grams mozzarella, grated
- 200 ml vegetable broth
- 150 ml Sahne
- 1 tbsp Italian herbs
- salt and pepper
Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 200 degrees and lightly grease a baking dish with butter.
- Cut the potatoes into thin slices or small cubes.
- Mix the onions, garlic, vegetable stock and cream in a bowl and season with spices.
- Add the broccoli, potatoes and feta to the casserole dish and mix well.
- Pour the cream sauce over it and then sprinkle with mozzarella.
- Bake for about 35-40 minutes until golden brown and enjoy!
- A little tip – if the potato-broccoli-feta casserole quickly becomes too dark, then cover the casserole dish with aluminum foil or baking paper.
Vegetable casserole with chicken
High in protein, delicious and only 400 calories per serving, this Chicken Broccoli Feta Casserole is perfect for anyone on a diet who is watching their nutrition.
Ingredients for 4 servings:
- 500 grams of broccoli, divided into florets
- 1 medium onion, diced small
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped small
- 500 grams of chicken breast fillet
- 500 ml vegetable broth
- 50 grams of whipped cream
- 15 grams of whole wheat flour
- 150 grams of feta cheese
- 50 grams of cheddar, grated
- salt and pepper
Preparation:
- Bring the vegetable stock to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat and add the cream.
- Mix the flour with a little water in a small bowl and add to the saucepan while stirring.
- Season with salt and pepper and simmer over low heat for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sauce has thickened slightly.
- Melt some butter in a pan over medium heat and sauté onions and garlic for 3-4 minutes until translucent.
- Cut the chicken into small pieces and fry for about 4-5 minutes per side.
- Pre heat the oven to 180 degrees celcius.
- Place the broccoli and chicken in the casserole dish and mix with the feta.
- Pour the sauce over and sprinkle with cheddar.
- Bake for about 25-30 minutes and enjoy warm!