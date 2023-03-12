Fast and uncomplicated dishes that can be conjured up in no time at all are a real blessing during the week. Because let’s be honest – after a long day at work we would rather relax on the couch than spend hours in front of the stove. We don’t know about you, but we feel like we always eat the same thing. A bit of variety now and then wouldn’t be bad, would it? Fancy a delicious broccoli and feta casserole for dinner? Sometimes vegetarian, with chicken or potatoes – with these oven dishes, no culinary wishes remain unfulfilled! So let’s go – read on and enjoy!

Vegetarian broccoli and feta casserole

Simply put all the ingredients in a casserole dish and put it in the oven – this creamy broccoli and feta casserole is just perfect when you’re in a hurry. The recipe is super variable and you can add more vegetables as you like. Whether with zucchini, cauliflower or a pumpkin-broccoli-feta casserole – absolutely anything is possible!

Ingredients for 4 servings:

600 Grams of Broccoli

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

300 grams of cherry tomatoes, halved

1 bunch spring onions, finely chopped

250 grams of feta cheese

1 tsp each paprika powder and dried oregano

1 tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and lightly grease a baking dish with olive oil.

Wash the broccoli, remove the stalk and divide into small florets.

Add the broccoli, onions, spring onions and cherry tomatoes to the casserole dish.

Season the vegetables with the spices and mix well.

Then sprinkle with feta cheese and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden brown.

And your creamy tomato broccoli feta casserole is ready!

Oven feta rice

Whether as a healthy meal for the office or a relaxed dinner with the family – this rice broccoli feta casserole always tastes delicious!

Ingredients for 4 servings:

200 grams of rice

400 grams of broccoli, washed and divided into florets

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped small

250 grams of feta

400 ml vegetable broth

100 grams of cherry tomatoes, halved

50 Gram Kalamata-Oliven, entsteint

The grated zest of 1 lemon

salt and pepper

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.

Place feta cheese in the center of a casserole dish.

Arrange the broccoli, tomatoes, onions, garlic and rice around it and pour over the vegetable stock.

Season with salt and pepper and lemon peel and bake for about 35-40 minutes.

Mash the feta cheese lightly with a fork and then mix all the ingredients well.

Enjoy the rice broccoli feta casserole with a light salad.

Low-carb broccoli feta casserole with salmon

Whether salmon from the oven or quickly fried in a pan – salmon recipes are ideal if you want something a little more decadent. But how about a low-carb broccoli and feta casserole with salmon for dinner? Wonderfully creamy and irresistibly delicious – a real dream!

Ingredients for 4 servings:

350 grams of salmon fillets, skinless

400 Grams of Broccoli

1 medium onion, finely chopped

230 ml Sahne

6 Owner

250 grams of feta cheese

50 grams of cheddar, grated

salt and pepper

Preparation:

Wash the salmon fillets, pat dry and cut into bite-sized pieces.

Wash the broccoli, divide into florets and blanch in boiling water for 2-3 minutes.

Rinse with ice water and drain.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and lightly grease a baking dish with butter.

Whisk eggs and cream in a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Place the salmon fillets in the casserole dish and top with broccoli and feta.

Pour over the egg mixture, sprinkle with cheddar and place in the oven.

Bake the low-carb broccoli-feta casserole for about 35-40 minutes until golden brown.

Enjoy!

Potato casserole with feta and broccoli

You already know our best recipes for vegetable casseroles with potatoes, but you should definitely try this potato broccoli feta casserole. We made the recipe over the weekend and it was gone the same day – that says it all, doesn’t it?

Ingredients for 4-6 servings:

400 grams of potatoes, waxy

300 grams of broccoli, washed and divided into florets

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped small

200 grams of feta cheese

100 grams mozzarella, grated

200 ml vegetable broth

150 ml Sahne

1 tbsp Italian herbs

salt and pepper

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees and lightly grease a baking dish with butter.

Cut the potatoes into thin slices or small cubes.

Mix the onions, garlic, vegetable stock and cream in a bowl and season with spices.

Add the broccoli, potatoes and feta to the casserole dish and mix well.

Pour the cream sauce over it and then sprinkle with mozzarella.

Bake for about 35-40 minutes until golden brown and enjoy!

A little tip – if the potato-broccoli-feta casserole quickly becomes too dark, then cover the casserole dish with aluminum foil or baking paper.

Vegetable casserole with chicken

High in protein, delicious and only 400 calories per serving, this Chicken Broccoli Feta Casserole is perfect for anyone on a diet who is watching their nutrition.

Ingredients for 4 servings:

500 grams of broccoli, divided into florets

1 medium onion, diced small

2 garlic cloves, chopped small

500 grams of chicken breast fillet

500 ml vegetable broth

50 grams of whipped cream

15 grams of whole wheat flour

150 grams of feta cheese

50 grams of cheddar, grated

salt and pepper

Preparation: