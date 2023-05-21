Delicious cheap and delicious recipe with only 3 ingredients, spend only 2 euros

If you want to try something easy and tasty, then you should consider this delicious and affordable recipe.

Even if, at the moment, you have few ingredients at homedon’t worry, because you can get gods really delicious sweets. It is a cheap and delicious recipe.

The passion for sweets

It certainly cannot be thought that everyone likes to put their hands in the dough, so to speak, and commit themselves to preparing a sweet or savory dish.

However, apparently, according to some estimates, it seems that Italians, in general, are very attracted to candy.

In short, there is no shortage of sweet tooths in the Bel Paese, and, moreover, it seems that women eat more sweets than men.

On the other hand, however, i vari snackboth homemade and those bought in supermarkets, if consumed in excess, are certainly not good for our body.

We are referring, in particular, to the sweets they present a large amount of sugar.

In fact, the latter can, in the long run, lead to unpleasant consequences and disturbances that should not be underestimated.

For example, therefore, some could develop cariesor, even worse, diseases such as diabetes andobesity.

In any case, if you don’t go overboard, nobody forbids you, from time to time, to treat yourself to a few moments of pleasure with degood homemade desserts.

So, if you don’t have much time on your hands, you might decide to try something economic and within everyone’s reach.

In the next few lines, therefore, we would like to offer you one exquisite recipe your family and friends will probably like it too.

Cheap and delicious recipe

Cheap and delicious recipe If you want to try something easy and cheap, then you should consider this delicious and cheap recipe. Equipment 1 bowl

1 frying pan

whip

rolling pin Ingredients 230 ml latte

powdered sugar

8 gr yeast

1 egg

8 gr vanilla sugar

sale

360 gr farina

31 gr burro

olio Instructions First of all, equip yourself with a rather large bowl.

Pour the milk, 1 and a half tablespoons of sugar, a little yeast, 1 egg into the bowl.

Then, again, add some vanilla sugar and a pinch of salt.

Mix with the aid of a whisk until you have obtained a rather homogeneous mixture.

Add the flour, and mix again with a whisk, mixing everything.

Pour in the other flour and mix with your hands until you have obtained a sort of paste.

Add the butter and knead the dough again with your hands and give it a rounded shape.

Let it rest for 30 minutes, covering the bowl with plastic wrap.

Place the ball of dough on a work surface, cut it into two parts and work them with your hands.

Divide the dough into several sections and create balls.

Cover the dough balls with cling film.

Now flatten the balls one by one with a rolling pin and make three vertical cuts in the middle of the dough.

Let rest for 15 minutes.

Now, place everything in a saucepan with hot oil and cook until it turns golden.

Your cheap and delicious recipe is ready. Decorate with icing sugar.

Drink to combine with the economic and delicious recipe

In this case, it is a really simple preparation which, as you may have noticed, it doesn’t have many ingredients.

In the end, in fact, when you have finished cooking yours cheap and delicious recipeyou will find yourself in front of a sort of sweet scones to enjoy.

So, if you want to match a suitable drink you could opt for an aromatic and fruity wine.

At this juncture, therefore, they could marry well a Moscato or even one Zibibbo.