Delicious food – New recipe booklet for allergy sufferers

Mönchengladbach – Recipes for kids in daycare and primary school without milk, eggs, nuts, peanuts, wheat. From the dip to the dessert, from the bread to the main course. Pumpkin hedgehogs, sweet potato fries, dips in the colors of the traffic light, potato pizza, cream made from sunflower seeds and blueberry muffins make cooking and baking together fun. The aim is for the food to be enjoyable and fun despite a food allergy.

The number of children of kindergarten and primary school age who suffer from food allergies is increasing. It is frightening that severe reactions to individual foods, which can lead to anaphylaxis (allergic shock), are increasing, especially in young children.

Above all, the search for clues as to where what is in the food, how do I avoid allergy triggers and how can I cook and bake alternatively are in the foreground.

The German Allergy and Asthma Association has been campaigning for allergies, asthma and neurodermatitis for 125 years. We are on hand with help and advice.

In addition to many online offers for parents but also for the teams in day care centers and schools, we also check the various substitute foods in market checks and also test recipes for their suitability for everyday use.

With the “Leckerschmecker cookbook” we offer 34 pages of cooking and baking ideas to try out.

To order free of charge at:

German Allergy and Asthma Association (DAAB)

At the Eickesmühle 15-19. 41238 Moenchengladbach

Tel.: 0 21 66 64 788 20

E-Mail: [email protected]